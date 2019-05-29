Gold rallies to session tops, around $1285 level amid reviving safe-haven demand

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Fears of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions underpin safe-haven demand.
   •  The ongoing slump in the US bond yields remained supportive of the positive momentum.
   •  Bullish traders seemed rather unaffected by a mildly positive tone surrounding the USD. 

Gold caught some fresh bids on Wednesday and recovered a major part of the overnight sharp pullback amid reviving safe-haven demand.

The safe-haven commodity failed to benefit from reports of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions and dropped sharply on Tuesday, weighed down by a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand. However, a sharp intraday slide in the US equity markets extended some support and helped stall the downfall. 

The precious metal built on the overnight bounce and now seemed to take cues from the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, yields on the benchmark 10-year US government bond fell further below the 2.25% - the lowest since September 2017, and underpinned demand for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Bullish traders seemed rather unaffected by a mildly positive tone surrounding the greenback, which tends to dent demand for the dollar-denominated commodity, though are likely to wait for a convincing break through the $1287-88 supply zone before positioning aggressively for any further near-term appreciating move.

There isn't any major market moving US economic data due for release on Wednesday and hence, the broader market risk sentiment, driven by fresh trade-related headlines, might continue to act as a key determinant of the commodity's momentum.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1285.14
Today Daily Change 5.64
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 1279.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1282.95
Daily SMA50 1288.68
Daily SMA100 1296.51
Daily SMA200 1260.74
Levels
Previous Daily High 1292.8
Previous Daily Low 1276.23
Previous Weekly High 1297.8
Previous Weekly Low 1269.1
Previous Monthly High 1310.7
Previous Monthly Low 1265.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1282.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1286.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 1272.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 1266.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 1256.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 1289.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 1299.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 1306.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD extends falls on trade tensions, EU disagreement

EUR/USD extends falls on trade tensions, EU disagreement

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1150, down on the day. US-Sino tensions remain elevated as China hints it may block rare earth exports. EU leaders failed to agree on how to divvy up the top jobs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured amid Brexit, trade tensions

GBP/USD pressured amid Brexit, trade tensions

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears regain poise, revisits 2-week lows near 109.15

USD/JPY: Bears regain poise, revisits 2-week lows near 109.15

Risk-off remains at full steam amid falling global yields, US equity futures. Escalating US-China trade tensions, US-Iran rift and global growth fears weigh. Risk trends to dominate amid lack of relevant US macro news.

USD/JPY News

Gold News

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction

Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.  

Read more

