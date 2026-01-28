Gold pulls back from $5,300 on hawkish hold by the Fed

Gold (XAU/USD) price retreats slightly on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve decision to keep rates steady, while also signaling that the labor market stabilized, which warrants maintaining the Fed funds rate higher for longer. XAU/USD trades volatily between $5,250 and $5,300 ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

Bullion turns volatile after the Fed holds rates and flags labor market stabilization, lifting the Dollar

The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement revealed that policymakers decided to keep rates unchanged at the 3.50%-3.75% range in a 10-2 vote split, as Fed Governors Stephen Miran and Christopher Waller, one of US President Donald Trump’s nominees to succeed Jerome Powell, both voted for a 25-basis-point rate cut.

In the statement, policymakers reiterated that inflation remains somewhat elevated and that the unemployment rate “has shown signs of stabilization.” They stated that the economic outlook remains uncertain and that they will remain attentive to both sides of the dual mandate.

Gold’s reaction to the Fed’s decision

Gold price edges towards the $5,290 region, before retreating below $5,280. XAU/USD's first reaction to the upside suggested that initially, traders saw the decision as dovish, due to the two dissenters. But the statement revealing that the labor market is showing signs of stabilization prompted traders to buy the Dollar.

Gold Hourly Chart