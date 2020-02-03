Gold pulls back from 18-day top to $1,584 despite fears of coronavirus outbreak

- Gold prices stay near multi-day high amid downside risks emanating from China.
- Coronavirus outbreak claimed many lives off-late, H5N1 to join the league soon.
- Markets in China open after an extended Lunar New Year holiday period.
Gold prices decline from more than three-weeks low to $1,584 during the Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal initially benefited from the market’s risk-off due to coronavirus outbreak fears. However, the recently recovered data from Japan and Australia, coupled with the Chinese government’s measures to tame the sell-off after long holidays, might have triggered the profit-booking.
China’s coronavirus has so far infected 14,557 people across the globe, mostly from Beijing, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) data. Adding to that, Reuters reports the global death toll of 350 following 56 new coronavirus deaths in Hubei. Even so, Vice Governor of Hubei Province, where the virus originated, conveyed his worries by saying that the coronavirus is still severe and complicated.
Most of the global economies have cut their travels to and from China while the American Airlines’ group recently banned the foreign nationals who have visited Beijing in the last 14 days.
China’s government has already taken steps to disappoint the bears during their first trading day after January 23, amid fears of an epidemic. These include infusion of further liquidity, loan supports to organizations affected due to the contagion and advising brokers to ban the short-selling.
Even so, the risk of fatal disease has previously dragged the US 10-year treasury yields and S&P 500 Futures. Though, the latest data from Japan and Australia might have helped questioned the bears.
In addition to Australia’s Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, TD Securities Inflation, Building Permits and ANZ Job Advertisements have also managed to smash the pessimism spread through the early-day release of AiG Performance of Mfg Index. On the other hand, Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for January slipped below 49.3 forecasts and prior to 48.8.
Traders may now eye on China’s January month Caixin Manufacturing PMI, followed by the US activity data, for fresh clues. Also in the spotlight will be Brexit headlines as the UK has formally left the EU and will now be on the negotiation table for future trade ties.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a daily closing below 21-day SMA level of $1,564, prices are not likely to revisit the previous month's low near $1,518.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1585.1
|Today Daily Change
|-1.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1586.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1563.9
|Daily SMA50
|1515.69
|Daily SMA100
|1502.96
|Daily SMA200
|1451.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1589.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1571
|Previous Weekly High
|1589.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1563.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1582.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1578.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1575.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1563.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1556.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1594.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1601.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1612.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6700 amid Yuan slump, poor China data
AUD/USD fails to sustain the bounce above 0.6700, in the wake of downbeat China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI and Industrial Profits data. Further, the slump in the Chinese yuan amid the local stock market crash also weighs down on the Aussie.
USD/JPY: Bulls fight back control despite Chinese stocks slump
USD/JPY jumps back on the bids and re-takes the 108.50 level despite the slump in the Chinese stocks, as the China market returns and react to the rising coronavirus concerns. Broad-based US dollar rebound and n uptick in the S&P 500 futures saves the day for the bulls.
China stocks crash nearly 9% as full markets return, the slump already priced-in?
The Chinese equity markets return on Monday after the extended Lunar New Year holiday break, diving around 8.7% at the open, as the traders play catch up with the mounting coronavirus concerns in China and across the globe.
Gold pulls back from 18-day top to $1,584 despite fears of coronavirus outbreak
Gold prices decline from more than three-weeks low to $1,584 during the Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal initially benefited from the market’s risk-off due to coronavirus outbreak fears.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.