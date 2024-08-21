Gold pulls back as traders gauge health of US economic outlook

- Gold has pulled back from new all-time highs above $2,530 on Wednesday.
- Changing perceptions about the outlook for the US economy could be impacting demand.
- Positioning remains overbought, although China demand is a key bullish driver.
Gold (XAU/USD) pulls back to the $2,510s on Wednesday after touching a new all-time high of $2,531 on the previous day. The correction coincides with a slight bounce in the US Dollar (USD), to which Gold is negatively correlated.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) made a new year-to-date low of 101.31 early on Wednesday before rebounding to the 101.50s as the European session progresses.
Gold impacted by interest rate expectations, outlook for US economy
Gold’s correction and the rebound in the US Dollar could be due to changing perceptions regarding the outlook for the US economy, which in turn impact the future course of interest rates in the country, a key driver of both assets.
Traders in interest rate futures are pricing in around a 30% chance the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates by an unusually big 0.50% in September, whilst a regular 0.25% is now fully priced in.
Although this is lower than the 50% chances last week, the likelihood of a jumbo rate cut remains relatively high. The expectation of lower interest rates is positive for Gold as it lowers the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest paying asset.
The extent to which the market is pricing in Fed rate cuts has been criticized as reflective of an overly pessimistic outlook, according to some strategists – it supposes a hard landing for the US economy which is far from assured.
“Market pricing for Fed cuts is more consistent with a recessionary scenario than it is with normalization cuts,” says Daniel Ghali, Senior Commodity Strategist TD Securities.
Data out on Wednesday could impact expectations with the publication of the US Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) for March. The census data is used as a benchmark to assess the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. If it differs markedly – as it has in the past – it may lead to revisions in NFPs. Although the data will only cover the period to March 2024, avoiding the July number which caused the upset in early August, a big downward revision could still revive fears that the US economy is heading for a hard landing, with upside implications for Gold.
Gold is overbought – TD Securities
Gold futures and options market positioning data shows the market is extremely overbought, which may limit the precious metal’s upside potential, according to Ghali.
“With macro fund positioning in Gold already consistent with 370 bps of cuts, forward returns will be weighed down by frothy positioning. Macro fund positioning has scarcely been higher than it is today, whereas in this scenario, Shanghai trader positioning has also reverted towards record highs, and CTAs are also holding onto their 'max long',” adds the strategists.
On the other side of the trade, China demand remains strong, according to Jim Wyckoff of Kitco News, who cites a note from broker SP Angel that continues highlighting robust demand from the Chinese market.
“Broker SP Angel said this morning in an email dispatch: ‘Chinese exporters and traders have been seen rushing to buy Yuan and probably Gold in anticipation of further US Dollar weakness. The metal has also been buoyed by Chinese buying after China’s central bank cracked down on local government bond buying. Troubles in the Chinese property sector have caused Gold to become a preferred instrument for individual savings in China,’” said Wyckoff.
Gold may also continue seeing inflows as a safe-haven with the news that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has returned home without successfully brokering a Middle East peace deal. An Iranian all-out attack against Israel also remains a background risk factor.
Technical Analysis: Gold stalls in uptrend
Gold (XAU/USD) pulls back after extending to new all-time highs. That said, it is in a short-term uptrend and given “the trend is your friend” is likely to continue rising eventually.
On August 16, Gold decisively broke out of a range it had been stuck in since July. The breakout generated an upside target at roughly $2,550, calculated using the usual method of taking the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the range’s height and extrapolating it higher. The target is a minimum expectation based on technical analysis.
XAU/USD 4-hour Chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just exited overbought territory, providing a sell signal as Gold is pulling back. This corroborates the correction but does not give any clues as to how far it will extend. It is possible it could find support at $2,500. A deeper correction could fall all the way to the top of the range at circa $2,475.
Gold is in a broad uptrend on a medium and long-term time frames, however, which further supports an overall bullish outlook for the precious metal.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
