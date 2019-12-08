Gold prices in focus following sharp bearish reversal

- Gold prices are in focus following sharp NFP drop and positive trade-deal sentiment.
- US dollar bounced in line with yields following the strong employment report.
Gold prices on Friday suffered a steep drop with the price falling from a high of $1,480.20 to a low of $1,458.77 following a better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls report which sent the US dollar and stocks higher.
In Asia, gold remains in the vicinity of Friday's closing prices on what is set to be a busy event schedule saturated in trade deal sentiment as the 15th December approaches fast, a date for which has been set as deadline that will determine whether there is a trade deal or new tariffs on Chinese goods.
US NFP knocked gold’s recent rally back down to size
Meanwhile, the strong US Nonfarm Payrolls data knocked gold’s recent rally back down to size. The headline rose 266k in November, surging past expectations by a huge 86k margin with October revised by +28k. Additionally, the unemployment rate fell from 3.6% to 3.5%, underemployment fell from 7.0% to 6.9%, although the participation fell from 63.3% to 63.2%, albeit within the upward trend. Hourly earnings rose 0.2%mth, 3.1% YoY.
The US dollar bounced in line with yields on the strong employment report and US stocks lifted the benchmarks into a positive close, with S&P index +0.91, NASDAQ index +1.0% and the Dow industrial average +1.22%.
Indeed, the data has gone to reduce bets of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve so soon, certainly not on December 11th, although due to a mixed outlook and a data-dependent Fed, markets are still pricing a terminal rate of 1.28% vs the Fed’s mid-rate at 1.63% currently. As for US two-year treasury yields, these had risen from 1.58% to 1.64% following the data, settling at 1.61%. The ten-year yields rose from 1.79% to 1.86%, settling at 1.84%.
"The Fed's asymmetric reaction function suggests they will either cut rates further if growth disappoints or stay the course if growth recovers, ultimately pressuring real rates further. This lends strength to the view that gold will continue to bounce higher into 2020 as momentum strategies make a comeback — CTAs are eyeing a break north of $1500/oz to add to their length," analysts at TD Securities argued, adding, "We suspect that a break north of this range would kickstart the next leg of the yellow metal's rally."
Sino/US trade deal on track
On the trade front, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said that China’s State Council began the process of exempting some soybeans and pork imported from the US from punitive tariffs, also helping to boost sentiment on Friday and underpinning the recent confirmation from Beijing that indeed a 'phase-one' deal is "on track".
Gold levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1459.33
|Today Daily Change
|-1.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1460.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1465.22
|Daily SMA50
|1481.73
|Daily SMA100
|1487.3
|Daily SMA200
|1405.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1477.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1458.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1465.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1470.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1454.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1447.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1435.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1472.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1483.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1490.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY stays on the back foot around 108.60, shrugs off upbeat Japan Q3 GDP
USD/JPY seesaws around 108.60 during the Asian session on Monday. The quote shows a less reaction to upbeat growth figures from Japan. Even so, pair’s sellers keep dominating the moves ahead of the key week.
AUD/USD holds on to recovery gains around 0.6840, pays little heed to China data
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6837 at the start of the week’s Asian session on Monday. The Aussie pair shows no major reaction to the drop in China’s exports as a rise in imports counters the bears.
The week ahead: ECB, FED and UK elections take market's focus
US Nonfarm Payrolls have kicked markets into gear ahead of series of critical events for the week ahead. On Friday, the Nov jobs data from the US came to the US dollar's rescue against an otherwise contemptible backdrop for the currency.
Gold prices in focus following sharp bearish reversal
Gold prices on Friday suffered a steep drop with the price falling from a high of $1,480.20 to a low of $1,458.77 following a better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls report which sent the US dollar and stocks higher.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism challenges bulls near multi-month top
GBP/USD pays a little heed to the weekend polls while trading around 1.3135 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. Traders seem too cautious to extend the recent run-up beyond the seven-month top ahead of the key election in the UK.