- Gold price turns sideways after a long sell-off ahead of US ADP Employment Change data.
- Job vacancies by US employers were upbeat in August, portraying strong labor demand.
- Fed’s Mester supports hiking interest rates in November.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains directionless as investors shift focus to the United States labor market data, which will set an undertone for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) November monetary policy. The broader outlook for the precious metal is bearish as Fed policymakers continue to favor further policy tightening due to a resilient economic outlook.
The US Dollar faces barricades while extending its rally above 107.20 despite upbeat Job Openings data. Higher-than-anticipated job postings by US employers indicate strong demand for labor. Apart from the US ADP Employment Change data, investors will also focus on the US ISM Services PMI, which will deliver guidance on the demand outlook.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price awaits labor market data
- Gold price turns choppy around $1,820 as investors await the ADP Employment Change data and the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for September, which will be published at 12:15 GMT and 14:00 GMT, respectively.
- Investors foresee fresh additions to private payrolls of 156K, which is lower than the 177k reading from August. A decline in labor growth could provide some relief to the Gold price.
- The US ISM is expected to report the Services PMI for September at 53.6, lower than August’s reading of 54.5. The Services PMI data carries a significant impact on the US Dollar Index as it represents the service sector, which accounts for two-thirds of the US economy.
- The precious metal attempted a recovery near $1,820.00 on Tuesday but failed to capitalize on the same due to hawkish interest rate guidance from Federal Reserve policymakers and upbeat JOLTS Job Opening data.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported fresh job vacancies at 9.61 million against expectations of 8.8 million. Higher job postings by US employers signify healthy labor demand.
- Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester reiterated hawkish guidance on the interest rate outlook on Tuesday. Mester said that she is open to hiking interest rates further in the November monetary policy meeting if the economy remains resilient the way it has been. She acknowledged that costly long-term Treasury yields could reshape the monetary policy outlook.
- On Monday, Fed Mester said that one more interest rate hike is well-needed this year and that they are required to remain high for a longer period.
- Contrary to Mester, Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said, “There is no urgency for the Fed to raise interest rates further” but that interest rates must remain higher for a longer time before a rate cut.
- About the rate cuts and inflation outlook, Raphael Bostic said that one rate cut could be announced in late 2024 and the core inflation would come down to 2% near the end of 2025.
- The US Dollar faces some selling pressure after refreshing its 11-month high near 107.20 as investors turned cautious about labor market data, which will set the undertone for the interest rate outlook.
- The broader outlook of the US Dollar is positive as the US economy is resilient, unlike other economies that are struggling to cope with the consequences of higher interest rates by central bankers. The 10-year US Treasury yield jumped to a multi-year high at 4.85%.
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen remained optimistic about the US economic outlook, adding that inflation is coming down in the short term and the labor market is extremely strong.
Technical Analysis: Gold price remains sideways near $1,820
Gold price struggles for a direction, trading near $1,820.00 after an intense sell-off as investors shift their focus to the US labor market data for further guidance. The precious metal remains in the bearish territory and more downside is in the pipeline as the 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are on the verge of a Death Cross. The yellow metal is expected to find a cushion near the crucial support around $1,800.00.
Employment FAQs
How do employment levels affect currencies?
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
Why is wage growth important?
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
How much do central banks care about employment?
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.0500 ahead of US data
EUR/USD gained traction and rose above 1.0500 following a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. Ahead of the ADP private sector employment and the ISM Services PMI data from the US, the US Dollar stays on the back foot and helps the pair stay in positive territory.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2100 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and stabilized in positive territory above 1.2100 after falling below 1.2050 earlier in the day. The improving risk mood allows the pair to hold its ground while investors await private sector jobs and ISM Services PMI data from the US.
Gold holds above $1,820 as US yield retreat
Gold price erased its daily losses and stabilized slightly above $1,820 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from the multi-year high it set at 4.9% and helped XAU/USD find support. Markets eye key data releases from the US.
Yield Protocol announces closure amid weak demand and regulatory challenges
Yield Protocol announces decision to shutter its operations. The closure of the lending platform comes as a result of weak demand and increased regulatory scrutiny.
ADP Jobs Preview: Three reasons for an upside surprise, which may further lift USD, melt Gold Premium
ADP's private sector jobs report provides a shaky hint toward the official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) publication. Nevertheless, it has an impact – providing traders an opportunity.