Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD volatility still clearly very high [Video]

Gold: Volatility still clearly very high [Video]
Gold has been seeing some wild movements in recent days as a sharp three day rally added over 10% back on to the price (having previously fallen almost -15% during the $1702 to $1450 sell-off). However volatility is still clearly very high and this does not necessarily mean that gold will be traveling entirely in one direction. Read more…
Gold is back at medium-term high again
The gold futures contract gained 5.95% on Tuesday, as it extended its Monday's rally following Sunday's Fed unlimited Quantitative Easing announcement. The yellow metal has retraced all of the recent sell-off, as it got back very close to its March 9 medium-term high of $1,704.30 yesterday. Today, gold is retracing some of the advance. Read more...
XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz
The metal is consolidating the strong advanced made in the last three days as the market holds above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. As bulls regained control of the market XAU/USD is likely looking to extend gains on a break above the 1628 level en route towards the 1660 resistance and 1700 figure while support is expected to hold near 1605, 1590 and 1560 levels. Read more...
EUR/USD pressuring daily highs in the 1.0850 region
The positive momentum of global equities underpins high-yielding currencies. EUR/USD advances slowly but steadily toward its weekly high at 1.0887.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.17 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.17 as investor enthusiasm over the US stimulus deal calms. The greenback is rising again. Mixed US durable goods orders and coronavirus headlines are in play.
Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering
Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.
After a sharp drop at the start of the month, gold is rebounding up violently as this Monday the Fed announced its largest stimulus scheme.
WTI weaker, approaches $23.00 post-EIA
Prices of the WTI are fading the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and trade closer to the $23.00 mark per barrel.