Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD short-term relief after holding the $1700 support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1736 amid inverse head and shoulders breakout
Gold prices (XAU/USD) snap three-day losing streak and rebound sharply on Thursday, mainly driven by the increased flight to safety buying, as the US-China tensions spike up over the Hong Kong security issue.
Investors fret over a likely Trump administration’s response to Beijing’s forceful act on Hong Kong, which could revive the trade war between both the economies. Read more...
Gold: Short-term relief after holding the $1700 support
Gold has been moving lower in recent sessions as the risk-on environment gathers momentum but has been able to hold the $1700 and now a near-term relief is expected, in the opinion of FXStreet’s analyst Rajan Dhall.
“Gold has bounced off the $1700 level which matches up quite nicely with the 23.6% Fibonacci zone. The good news does not stop there as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator also moved into an oversold area.” Read more...
Gold: Buy at 1690
Gold shorts at 1715/18 worked perfectly targeting 1707/06 & 1702 but we missed our buying opportunity at 1690/88 by just 3 points.
Silver longs at 1690/95 worked perfectly hitting targets of 1720/24 & 1735/37.
Gold sell at 1715/18 targeting 1707/06 & 1702, perhaps as far as 1695. Buy at 1690/88, with stops below 1684. Sell a break lower targeting 1681/80 & 1674/72. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1722.6
|Today Daily Change
|13.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|1709.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1716.24
|Daily SMA50
|1674.94
|Daily SMA100
|1631.03
|Daily SMA200
|1562.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1716.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1693.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1702.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1707.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1696.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1684.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1674.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1719.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1728.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1741.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 8-week highs amid upbeat mood, EU fund optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, close to the recent 8-week highs it reached earlier. Investors are eyeing reopenings and the European Commission's ambitious recovery fund. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions for now. US data is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured by Brexit, negative rates talk
GBP/USD is trading below 1.23, on the back foot. Britain's refusal to extend the Brexit transition period and the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. US data and political developments around the Cummings scandal are eyed.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: If the automobile dealerships are closed, how do you buy a car?
As if any further proof is required that the US economy has experienced the fastest and deepest collapse in consumption and economic growth in its history, orders for durable goods are expected to match or surpass their largest declines on record.
XAU/USD eyes $1736 amid inverse head and shoulders breakout
Gold prices (XAU/USD) snap three-day losing streak and rebound sharply on Thursday, mainly driven by the increased flight to safety buying, as the US-China tensions spike up over the Hong Kong security issue.
WTI: Bears can ignore latest bounces toward $32.00
WTI’s recovery moves from $31.49, fades momentum as the black gold trades down -1.39% on a day, ahead of the European open on Thursday. The energy benchmark’s sustained break of the 11-day-old rising trend line, as well as 200-HMA, keeps the bears’ hopeful.