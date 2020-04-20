Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – risk rally on Friday causes gold to erase weekly gains

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700

Gold prices register mild losses of 0.05% on a day while trading near $1,683 during the early Monday. Although the recent risk aversion wave seems to flirt with the bullion buyers, the broad US dollar strength exerts a downside pressure on the safe-haven.

The fresh rush to risk-safety could be attributed to the surge in the coronavirus (COVID-19) related death figures from the US and the UK. Also supporting the yellow metal could be the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) rate cut. 

Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1682.2
Today Daily Change -1.42
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1683.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1638.62
Daily SMA50 1613.85
Daily SMA100 1569.03
Daily SMA200 1526.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1718.99
Previous Daily Low 1679.7
Previous Weekly High 1747.82
Previous Weekly Low 1679.7
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1694.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1703.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 1669.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 1654.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 1629.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 1708.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 1733.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 1747.8

 

Gold Forecast: Risk rally on Friday causes gold to erase weekly gains

After closing the previous week with strong gains, the troy ounce of the precious metal extended its rally and touched its highest level since November of 2012 at $1,747 on Tuesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. The XAU/USD pair stayed relatively quiet on Wednesday and Thursday but came under strong bearish pressure on Friday to end the week virtually unchanged around the $1,690 handle.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump presented guidelines to reopen the economy while highlighting that it will be a gradual process. "A national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution," Trump noted and unveiled the details of the three-phase process, reviving hopes of a return to normality.

Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash

EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash

EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are nearing another aid package.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, down. Criticism about the UK's coronavirus handling, PM Johnson's cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, and Brexit talks are all weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements

Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements

Oil prices have crashed with WTI dipping below $15 at one point. The black gold continues suffering from lack of demand as economies remain in an induced coma amid the coronavirus crisis. 

Read more

WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00

WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00

While the early-day risk-off and broad US dollar strength seem to have paved the way for the black gold’s drop, the recent rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely behind the energy benchmark’s pullback moves.

Oil News

Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700

Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700

Gold prices fail to cheer risk-off amid broad US dollar strength. Risks remain heavy US death toll climbs, talks of economic re-start turn softer. US President Trump signaled another aid package but fails to extend Friday’s risk-on.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures