The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) took a header on Tuesday, peeling away from the tech-bolstered pack of major indexes and falling around 500 points, or one percent, on an otherwise quiet trading day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 major equity index gained around one-half of one percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index climbed one full percentage point.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to announce its first rate decision of the year on Wednesday, with no change expected. Investor focus will be on forward guidance, particularly signals around the timing of potential rate cuts. Futures markets currently price in two quarter-point cuts by the end of 2026.

Tech stocks climb ahead of revenue reports

Many 'Big Tech' stocks, including several of the 'Magnificent Seven', will be reporting their latest quarterly earnings this week, and investors are positioning for a healthy clip of positive revenue headlines. Facebook parent Meta (META) and EV posterchild Tesla (TSLA) will be reporting their latest financial updates on Wednesday, with iPhone printer Apple (AAPL) posting earnings on Thursday.

A swirling cloud of unanswerable questions regarding capex, long-term capitalization capabilities, and revenue potential continues to surround the AI tech segment. However, lacking any real numbers, investors continue to bank on hopes that the LLM craze will eventually roll over into a profitable operating environment. Many AI investors have been quick to bank on comparisons to current-day internet giants such as Google (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), who not only survived the dot-com bust but are thriving monoliths today. Major names historically involved with industry-level circular financing schemes, such as Enron and the former bond-market glutton Bear Stearns, tend not to come up.

Insurance providers wither following new CMS guidance

Shares of major health insurers declined sharply on Tuesday after the Trump administration’s healthcare policies leaked down into the operational levels of government. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) revealed an average healthcare payment increase of just 0.09% in 2027, drastically undercutting the profit-growth potential facing the Medicare-dependent insurance sector. Trump-appointed CMS head Dr. Mehmet Oz stated, “By strengthening payment accuracy and modernizing risk adjustment, CMS is helping ensure beneficiaries continue to have affordable plan choices and reliable benefits.”

Humana (HUM) tumbled 20% on the day, with CVS Health (CVS) backsliding 15%.

Dow Jones daily chart