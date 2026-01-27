Forex Today: US Dollar hits 2022 lows as 'Sell America' trade intensifies ahead of Fed’s decision

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 28:

The 'Sell America' narrative continues to dominate market sentiment. The US Dollar Index (DXY) hit its lowest level since February 2022 on Tuesday, as investors positioned ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision due on Wednesday.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 96.30 level. The slip comes as geopolitical tensions between the United States (US) and Europe, following President Donald Trump’s attempt to buy Greenland, are still unresolved. Also, the ADP Employment Change 4-week average was reported at 7.75K, down from the previous report of 8K.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.79% -0.73% -0.86% -0.82% -0.84% -0.66% -1.28% EUR 0.79% 0.06% -0.05% -0.03% -0.05% 0.13% -0.49% GBP 0.73% -0.06% -0.11% -0.09% -0.11% 0.07% -0.55% JPY 0.86% 0.05% 0.11% 0.03% 0.02% 0.19% -0.43% CAD 0.82% 0.03% 0.09% -0.03% -0.01% 0.16% -0.46% AUD 0.84% 0.05% 0.11% -0.02% 0.01% 0.18% -0.45% NZD 0.66% -0.13% -0.07% -0.19% -0.16% -0.18% -0.63% CHF 1.28% 0.49% 0.55% 0.43% 0.46% 0.45% 0.63% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

AUD/USD is trading near 0.6970, a level it hadn’t touched since February 2023, as the commodity-linked currency keeps moving higher amid a rise in Gold to near $5,100. The Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) is set to be released early on Wednesday.

USD/JPY is trading near the 153.00 price region. Japanese officials have continued to issue firm warnings, saying they are watching FX developments with a strong sense of urgency and are prepared to “take appropriate action.”

EUR/USD is trading near 1.1960, reaching a high it hasn’t touched since June 2021. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde spoke at an annual event marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Frankfurt, Germany, but did not comment on monetary policy.

GBP/USD is trading near 1.3790, rising to levels last seen in October 2021 as the Great British Pound (GBP) takes advantage of a weakened USD.

USD/CAD is trading close to the 1.3610 price region. The pair slipped hard as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Fed and the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decisions coming on Wednesday.

Gold is trading at $5,085 near its record high of $5,111 amid geopolitical risks and the looming Fed interest rate decision, making the yellow metal's safe-haven qualities more enticing to investors.

What’s next in the docket:

Wednesday:

Australian December CPI.

Bank of Canada interest rate decision and monetary policy statement.

Federal Reserve interest rate decision, monetary policy statement, and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) press conference.

Thursday:

US Initial Jobless Claims.

Tokyo January CPI.

Japanese December employment data.

Friday: