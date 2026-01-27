USD/CHF falls to lowest level since August 2011 on Greenback weakness

USD/CHF comes under heavy selling pressure on Tuesday, sliding more than 1% as broad-based weakness in the US Dollar (USD) fuels demand for the Swiss Franc (CHF). At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 0.7666, marking its lowest level since August 2011.

The Swiss Franc is drawing support from its safe-haven appeal as investors increasingly question the US Dollar’s role as the world’s dominant reserve currency.

Confidence in US assets has been shaken by President Donald Trump’s disruptive trade agenda, repeated tariff threats and renewed concerns over political interference in the Federal Reserve (Fed), all of which are eroding policy credibility and fueling fresh “Sell America” and currency debasement narratives.

US President Donald Trump escalated trade rhetoric on Monday, announcing plans to raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25% from 15%. Trump said South Korea’s legislature has failed to approve a trade agreement reached last year and warned that higher duties would be imposed on autos, lumber and pharmaceutical products.

Adding to the pressure, reports of possible coordinated FX intervention to support the Japanese Yen have accelerated Dollar selling, forcing traders to unwind long-USD positions across the board.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, fell to its lowest level since February 2022, trading near 96.20, down nearly 0.87% on the day.

The sharp appreciation of the Swiss Franc is also putting the Swiss National Bank (SNB) back in focus, as excessive CHF strength can weigh on Switzerland’s export-dependent economy and complicate the SNB’s price-stability mandate.

With Switzerland already struggling with a very low inflation environment, continued Franc strength risks pushing inflation even lower. Against this backdrop, the risk of SNB intervention or even a potential return to negative interest rates is rising.

Attention now turns to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision due on Wednesday. While the central bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged, markets will be closely watching Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting remarks for signals on the monetary policy outlook. Any shift in tone could influence near-term expectations for rate cuts and shape the next directional move in the US Dollar.

The Swiss ZEW Survey – Expectations for January is also due on Wednesday.