Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD positive above $1,570 as China’s coronavirus heavies risk-tone

Gold one-year risk reversals hit lowest since June
Gold one-year risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts on the yellow metal and a barometer of positioning and sentiment, fell to the lowest level in eight months on Monday, indicating a weakening of demand for the call options or bullish bets.
The risk reversals declined to 3.125, a level last seen on June 21, having topped out at 4.425 in the first week of January, when the US-Iran tensions had triggered a flight to safety and put a haven bid under gold.
Gold: Positive above $1,570 as China’s coronavirus heavies risk-tone
Gold prices remain on the front foot around $1,573 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal rises for the fourth consecutive day while also challenging the highest levels since last Tuesday. China’s coronavirus has been the key risk driver off-late. Even so, the broad US dollar rally questions the bullion buyers.
Be it policymakers from RBA and Japan or the Fed’s semi-annual report, not to forget global producers, everyone now expects China’s epidemic to have a serious negative impact on the macros.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1570.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1570.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1564.68
|Daily SMA50
|1526.34
|Daily SMA100
|1506.11
|Daily SMA200
|1459.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1574.14
|Previous Daily Low
|1560.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1594.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1547.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1568.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1565.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1562.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1554.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1548.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1576.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1581.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1589.65
