Gold: Positive above $1,570 as China’s coronavirus heavies risk-tone

- Gold prices register four-day winning streak.
- Despite a modestly weak increase in case numbers, Hubei data disappoints.
- Coronavirus updates, China data will offer short-term directions.
Gold prices remain on the front foot around $1,573 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal rises for the fourth consecutive day while also challenging the highest levels since last Tuesday. China’s coronavirus has been the key risk driver off-late. Even so, the broad US dollar rally questions the bullion buyers.
All eyes on Coronavirus…
Be it policymakers from RBA and Japan or the Fed’s semi-annual report, not to forget global producers, everyone now expects China’s epidemic to have a serious negative impact on the macros.
The latest numbers from China suggest the death toll crossed 900 mark whereas the numbers of people infected rallied beyond 40,000 mark. During the late-last week, the contagion crossed SARS that threatened trade sentiment in 2002/03 by crossing 774 mark.
Even if the latest pattern of numbers has been showing exhaustion, cases from Hubei, the epicenter of the deadly disease, continues to climb. “The capital city of the (Hubei) province (Wuhan) reported 14,982 cases as of Sunday, with the death rate hitting 4.06 percent,” says China’s Global Times.
While portraying the risk-off, the US 10-year treasury yields extend Friday’s losses to 1.56% whereas the S&P 500 Futures also drop 0.30% to 3,315 by the press time.
US dollar gains cap the rally…
While overall risk aversion should ideally fuel the precious metals, the US dollar’s inverse correlation with the commodities caps the upside. The US dollar index (DXY) rose to the strongest since October 11 on Friday after the US January month employment data continue portraying a strong picture of the world’s largest economy.
Looking forward, China’s January month Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) will be gaining immediate market attention while the updates concerning coronavirus will be the key to watch. Although China’s Lunar New Year holidays might dilute inflation numbers, traders will be more interested in observing the contagion’s impact on the Chinese price pressure.
Technical Analysis
Sustained trading beyond 10-day SMA, near $1,570 now, pushes the yellow metal towards the monthly resistance line, currently at $1,589.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1573.5
|Today Daily Change
|3.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1570.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1564.68
|Daily SMA50
|1526.34
|Daily SMA100
|1506.11
|Daily SMA200
|1459.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1574.14
|Previous Daily Low
|1560.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1594.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1547.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1568.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1565.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1562.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1554.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1548.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1576.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1581.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1589.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China CPI/PPI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
Early Monday around 01:30 GMT, the market sees January month headline inflation numbers from China, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Prod
USD/JPY: Buyers and sellers jostle around 109.70 amid broad risk-off
USD/JPY remains modestly changed to 109.68 during the early Monday morning in Asia. That said, the pair began the week’s trading with a gap down to 109.66 from Friday’s close to 109.77. With the USD and Yen both having safe-haven allure, traders are struggling to justify the broad risk-off.
Gold: Positive above $1,570 as China’s coronavirus heavies risk-tone
Gold prices remain on the front foot around $1,573 during Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal rises for the fourth consecutive day while also challenging the highest levels since last Tuesday. Coronavirus updates, China data will offer short-term directions.
Making Sense of USD Rally, Dow Selloff Post NFP
Many investors are scratching their heads about why US stocks fell sharply after this morning's non-farm payrolls report. Some media outlets blame the move on concerns about China's economy and profit taking after a strong week.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.