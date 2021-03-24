Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD not out of the woods yet, slide to $1700 remains on the cards

Gold Futures: Extra downside in the pipeline
Open interest in Gold futures markets rose by nearly 6K contracts on Tuesday according to flash data from CME Group. In the same line, volume reversed two consecutive daily pullbacks and increased by around 60.7K contracts.
Tuesday’s negative price action in Gold prices was on the back of rising open interest and volume, all indicative that further losses remain probable in the very near-term. Against that, the so far 2021 lows in the $1,680 zone per ounce troy emerge as the next support of relevance. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD not out of the woods yet, slide to $1700 remains on the cards
Gold struggled to capitalize on the Asian session bounce from weekly lows and was last seen trading with only modest gains, around the $1730 region.
The prevalent risk-off mood extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. This, along with some follow-through slide in the US Treasury bond yields, further benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal. However, the underlying bullish sentiment around the US dollar capped any meaningful upside for the dollar-denominated commodity. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1730 area
Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the mid-European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading near the $1730 region, up 0.20% for the day.
Following an early dip to weekly lows, the precious metal managed to regain some positive traction and recovered a part of the previous day's losses. The early uptick was supported by the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which tends to benefit the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1732.26
|Today Daily Change
|5.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1726.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1729.64
|Daily SMA50
|1789.29
|Daily SMA100
|1828.11
|Daily SMA200
|1860.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1742.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1724.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1755.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|1719.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1720.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1713.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1702.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1749.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1755.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
