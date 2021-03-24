Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD not out of the woods yet, slide to $1700 remains on the cards

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some traction on Wednesday.
  • The uptick lacked follow-through and remained capped near 200-hour SMA.
  • The set- favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.

Gold struggled to capitalize on the Asian session bounce from weekly lows and was last seen trading with only modest gains, around the $1730 region.

The prevalent risk-off mood extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. This, along with some follow-through slide in the US Treasury bond yields, further benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal. However, the underlying bullish sentiment around the US dollar capped any meaningful upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.

From a technical perspective, the intraday uptick faltered near the $1735 confluence breakpoint and supports prospects for the resumption of the prior downward trajectory. The mentioned region comprised of 200-hour SMA and short-term ascending trend-line extending from the $1677-76 region, or multi-month lows touched on March 8.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and are yet to recover from the negative territory on hourly charts. This further adds credence to the near-term bearish outlook. Hence, a subsequent fall below the $1700 mark, towards retesting multi-month lows, looks a distinct possibility.

Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a slide towards the $1630-25 intermediate support. The XAU/USD could eventually drop to test sub-$16000 levels in the near-term.

On the flip side, the trend-line support breakpoint, now coinciding with the $1740-42 supply zone, should act as immediate resistance. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the XAU/USD beyond the $1750 level. That said, the positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $1765-60 area.

XAU/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1729.77
Today Daily Change 2.82
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1726.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1729.64
Daily SMA50 1789.29
Daily SMA100 1828.11
Daily SMA200 1860.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1742.58
Previous Daily Low 1724.76
Previous Weekly High 1755.59
Previous Weekly Low 1719.3
Previous Monthly High 1871.9
Previous Monthly Low 1717.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1731.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1735.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 1720.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 1713.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 1702.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 1738.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 1749.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 1755.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level

Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI

GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI

GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000

Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000

Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC. 

Read more

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level

EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level

Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.

EUR/USD News

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP

The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures