Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD not out of the woods yet, slide to $1700 remains on the cards

- A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some traction on Wednesday.
- The uptick lacked follow-through and remained capped near 200-hour SMA.
- The set- favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.
Gold struggled to capitalize on the Asian session bounce from weekly lows and was last seen trading with only modest gains, around the $1730 region.
The prevalent risk-off mood extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. This, along with some follow-through slide in the US Treasury bond yields, further benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal. However, the underlying bullish sentiment around the US dollar capped any meaningful upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.
From a technical perspective, the intraday uptick faltered near the $1735 confluence breakpoint and supports prospects for the resumption of the prior downward trajectory. The mentioned region comprised of 200-hour SMA and short-term ascending trend-line extending from the $1677-76 region, or multi-month lows touched on March 8.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and are yet to recover from the negative territory on hourly charts. This further adds credence to the near-term bearish outlook. Hence, a subsequent fall below the $1700 mark, towards retesting multi-month lows, looks a distinct possibility.
Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a slide towards the $1630-25 intermediate support. The XAU/USD could eventually drop to test sub-$16000 levels in the near-term.
On the flip side, the trend-line support breakpoint, now coinciding with the $1740-42 supply zone, should act as immediate resistance. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the XAU/USD beyond the $1750 level. That said, the positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $1765-60 area.
XAU/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1729.77
|Today Daily Change
|2.82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1726.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1729.64
|Daily SMA50
|1789.29
|Daily SMA100
|1828.11
|Daily SMA200
|1860.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1742.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1724.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1755.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|1719.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1720.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1713.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1702.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1749.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1755.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.