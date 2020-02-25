Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD may wake up and resume its rise

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold Price Analysis: Levels to watch as coronavirus panic grips markets

Gold has been trading around $1,650, stabilizing after several turbulent days that have sent the price of the precious metal to nearly $1.690 before a substantial correction.

Gold: Consolidation with the Eyes on New Highs

The Gold price backtracked on Tuesday after a volatile session driven by coronavirus worries and its impact on the global economy, which encouraged Gold's visit of the 2013's highs, at $1,683.38 per ounce.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1643.56
Today Daily Change -16.12
Today Daily Change % -0.97
Today daily open 1659.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1586.17
Daily SMA50 1554.59
Daily SMA100 1516.85
Daily SMA200 1476.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1689.4
Previous Daily Low 1643.52
Previous Weekly High 1649.32
Previous Weekly Low 1578.88
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1671.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1661.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 1639
Daily Pivot Point S2 1618.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 1593.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 1684.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 1710.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 1730.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

