Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds weekly support, eyes a 38.2% Fibo retracement

Gold Price Analysis: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Having witnessed a volatile early Asian session, gold (futures on Comex) is stabilizing near the mid-1550s, as investors await fresh catalysts for the next direction in the prices.

The yellow-metal opened with a $45 bullish opening gap this Monday, as traders sold-off the greenback across its main competitors, responding to the surprise rate cut delivered by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) late Sunday.

The dollar sank in tandem with the US Treasury yields, as the demand for the US bonds rose, with markets unwilling to buy into the Fed rate cut decision that is said to cushion the blow of the coronavirus impact on the economy.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1547.39 Today Daily Change 17.03 Today Daily Change % 1.11 Today daily open 1530.36 Trends Daily SMA20 1624.02 Daily SMA50 1589.04 Daily SMA100 1535.33 Daily SMA200 1499.05 Levels Previous Daily High 1598.08 Previous Daily Low 1504.72 Previous Weekly High 1703.4 Previous Weekly Low 1504.72 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1540.38 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1562.42 Daily Pivot Point S1 1490.69 Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.03 Daily Pivot Point S3 1397.33 Daily Pivot Point R1 1584.05 Daily Pivot Point R2 1637.75 Daily Pivot Point R3 1677.41

Chart of the week: Gold holds weekly support, eyes a 38.2% Fibo retracement

The return of risk appetite was adverse to gold prices, suffering a flight to cash to pay-up for margin calls mid-week. On Friday, the nail in the coffin came from US President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency and allowing more than $40 billion of FEMA funds to deal with the COVID crisis.

The move sent stocks much higher and US treasuries lower, pressuring yields and the US higher, subsequently taking down gold prices to a weekly support line. Gold reverted to the levels seen during the last bout of liquidity selling in late February, around $1,560/oz and then dropped all the way to a low of $1,504.34/oz (just above the 200-DMA, $1,497) as investors sold winners to generate liquidity and cover losses.

Read more ...