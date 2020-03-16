Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds weekly support, eyes a 38.2% Fibo retracement

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Having witnessed a volatile early Asian session, gold (futures on Comex) is stabilizing near the mid-1550s, as investors await fresh catalysts for the next direction in the prices.

The yellow-metal opened with a $45 bullish opening gap this Monday, as traders sold-off the greenback across its main competitors, responding to the surprise rate cut delivered by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) late Sunday.

The dollar sank in tandem with the US Treasury yields, as the demand for the US bonds rose, with markets unwilling to buy into the Fed rate cut decision that is said to cushion the blow of the coronavirus impact on the economy.

Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1547.39
Today Daily Change 17.03
Today Daily Change % 1.11
Today daily open 1530.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1624.02
Daily SMA50 1589.04
Daily SMA100 1535.33
Daily SMA200 1499.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1598.08
Previous Daily Low 1504.72
Previous Weekly High 1703.4
Previous Weekly Low 1504.72
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1540.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1562.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 1490.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 1397.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 1584.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 1637.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 1677.41

 

Chart of the week: Gold holds weekly support, eyes a 38.2% Fibo retracement

The return of risk appetite was adverse to gold prices, suffering a flight to cash to pay-up for margin calls mid-week. On Friday, the nail in the coffin came from US President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency and allowing more than $40 billion of FEMA funds to deal with the COVID crisis.

The move sent stocks much higher and US treasuries lower, pressuring yields and the US higher, subsequently taking down gold prices to a weekly support line. Gold reverted to the levels seen during the last bout of liquidity selling in late February, around $1,560/oz and then dropped all the way to a low of $1,504.34/oz (just above the 200-DMA, $1,497) as investors sold winners to generate liquidity and cover losses.

Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY whipsaws after BOJ keeps rates steady, boosts pace of ETF purchases

USD/JPY whipsaws after BOJ keeps rates steady, boosts pace of ETF purchases

USD/JPY is moving back and forth around 107.00 after BOJ emergency monetary policy decision.  The downbeat comments from Japanese PM Abe on the economy weigh on the spot amid broad USD weakness, triggered by the surprise Fed rate cut.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump

AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump

The terrible Chinese activity data fail to deter the AUD bulls, as AUD/USD extends its recovery from a new decade low sub-0.61. The spot now heads back towards 0.6200, as the US dollar licks its wounds across the board following the Fed's unexpected rate cut. 

AUD/USD News

Federal Reserve takes out massive emergency insurance policy

Federal Reserve takes out massive emergency insurance policy

In a bid to prevent financial market instability and to blunt economic damage from the global spread of the Coronavirus the US central bank dropped the fed funds target range 100 basis points to 0%-0.25%. Dow futures down +1000 points in pre-market.

Read more

Gold: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Gold: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

Having witnessed a volatile early Asian session, gold (futures on Comex) is stabilizing near the mid-1550s, as investors await fresh catalysts for the next direction in the prices. Broad market sell-off amid coronavirus to keep the upside in check.

Gold News

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus

While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures