Chart of the week: Gold holds weekly support, eyes a 38.2% Fibo retracement

- Gold recovers from the 200-DMA and back above weekly support.
- Bulls eye a retracement back to higher volume nodes and 38.2% Fibo confluence.
- On further selling, the 200 DMA opens risk for 1450.
The return of risk appetite was adverse to gold prices, suffering a flight to cash to pay-up for margin calls mid-week. On Friday, the nail in the coffin came from US President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency and allowing more than $40 billion of FEMA funds to deal with the COVID crisis.
The move sent stocks much higher and US treasuries lower, pressuring yields and the US higher, subsequently taking down gold prices to a weekly support line. Gold reverted to the levels seen during the last bout of liquidity selling in late February, around $1,560/oz and then dropped all the way to a low of $1,504.34/oz (just above the 200-DMA, $1,497) as investors sold winners to generate liquidity and cover losses.
4-HR chart
"While these times of chaos can induce that kind of liquidity selling, the continued downward pressure on real interest rates, and the asymmetric nature of central bank reaction functions, offer strong fundamental support and suggests the dips will be bought by the investment community," analysts at TD Securities argue.
In such a scenario, the market is moving towards liquidity and the prior area of high volume was through a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level to $1,588 volume point of control. This is a level that also correlates to the late Jan and early Feb highs.
Weekly chart
For the week ahead we have the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. A move towards the 0 bound is likely going to be a weight on the US dollar which in turn should enable gold prices to lead higher. However, below the weekly support and 200-DMA, 1450 would be back in the picture.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.11 amid safe-haven dollar demand
EUR/USD has dropped toward 1.11 after stocks are falling and stocks are in demand. The move comes despite the Fed's rate cut to 0% and massive QE. Investors are flocking to the greenback amid the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD trades around 1.23 in choppy trading
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23 as the safety of the dollar is sought amid a massive sell-off on Wall Street related to the coronavirus crisis. Volatility is high.
Breaking: S&P 500 hits level-one circuit breaker with 7% loss
Minutes after Wall Street's opening bell, the S&P 500 erased 7% to trigger the level-one circuit breaker. Trading is now halted for 15 minutes. In case the S&P 500 falls 13% below Friday's closing level, the level-two circuit breaker will be triggered for another stoppage of trading for 15 minutes.
Gold: Finds some support near $1450 horizontal level, remains vulnerable
Gold extended last week's sharp retracement slide from multi-year tops and witnessed some aggressive selling for the fifth consecutive session on the first day of a new trading week.
WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.