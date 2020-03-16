Gold Price Analysis: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride

- Gold in search of fresh direction after $50 move post-Fed rate cut.
- Stalled USD rebound and Treasury yields slump continue to underpin.
- Broad market sell-off amid coronavirus to keep the upside in check.
Having witnessed a volatile early Asian session, gold (futures on Comex) is stabilizing near the mid-1550s, as investors await fresh catalysts for the next direction in the prices.
The yellow-metal opened with a $45 bullish opening gap this Monday, as traders sold-off the greenback across its main competitors, responding to the surprise rate cut delivered by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) late Sunday.
The dollar sank in tandem with the US Treasury yields, as the demand for the US bonds rose, with markets unwilling to buy into the Fed rate cut decision that is said to cushion the blow of the coronavirus impact on the economy.
Gold, however, failed to sustain at higher levels and fell as low as $1524 to close the gap, as investors locked-in gain after the upsurge. The buyers re-emerged around the latter, prompting a recovery in the commodity towards $1550, as the broad US dollar rebound stalled.
Markets now remain in a wait and see mode ahead of the G7 and EU Finance Ministers’ economic response to the virus outbreak, which will have a significant impact on the risk sentiment and the dollar trades, eventually influencing gold prices.
Gold technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1547.39
|Today Daily Change
|17.03
|Today Daily Change %
|1.11
|Today daily open
|1530.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1624.02
|Daily SMA50
|1589.04
|Daily SMA100
|1535.33
|Daily SMA200
|1499.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1598.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1504.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1703.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1504.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1540.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1562.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1490.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1451.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1397.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1584.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1637.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1677.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY whipsaws after BOJ keeps rates steady, boosts pace of ETF purchases
USD/JPY is moving back and forth around 107.00 after BOJ emergency monetary policy decision. The downbeat comments from Japanese PM Abe on the economy weigh on the spot amid broad USD weakness, triggered by the surprise Fed rate cut.
AUD/USD: Recovery mode intact above 0.61 despite awful Chinese data dump
The terrible Chinese activity data fail to deter the AUD bulls, as AUD/USD extends its recovery from a new decade low sub-0.61. The spot now heads back towards 0.6200, as the US dollar licks its wounds across the board following the Fed's unexpected rate cut.
Federal Reserve takes out massive emergency insurance policy
In a bid to prevent financial market instability and to blunt economic damage from the global spread of the Coronavirus the US central bank dropped the fed funds target range 100 basis points to 0%-0.25%. Dow futures down +1000 points in pre-market.
Gold: Looks to stabilize around $1550 after Fed-led wild ride
Having witnessed a volatile early Asian session, gold (futures on Comex) is stabilizing near the mid-1550s, as investors await fresh catalysts for the next direction in the prices. Broad market sell-off amid coronavirus to keep the upside in check.
WTI: On the recovery mode above $31.00, coronavirus, central bankers in focus
While coronavirus woes and surprise actions from the Fed and RBNZ triggered the early-day declines of WTI, expectations of further liquidity infusion seem to favor the recent short-covering moves to 31.40, -5.60%, during Monday’s Asian session. After RBNZ and Fed-led action, BOJ announces an emergency meeting.