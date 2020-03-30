Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD declines in Asia as dollar catches bid

Gold declines in Asia as dollar catches bid

Gold is entrenched in the negative territory in Asia as the US dollar, the shiny metal's biggest nemesis, is benefitting from the renewed risk aversion in the equity markets. The yellow metal turned lower from $1,638 in early Asia and is hovering at session lows near $1,614 per ounce at press time, representing a 0.75% decline on the day.

Meanwhile, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are down 0.75% and stocks in Asia are also flashing red. The equities have come under pressure as the coronavirus outbreak gathered pace in the US over the weekend. Stocks put on a good show last week, possibly on the back of the fiscal and monetary stimulus lifelines provided by the US and other nations across the globe.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1614.76 Today Daily Change -11.90 Today Daily Change % -0.73 Today daily open 1626.66 Trends Daily SMA20 1591.73 Daily SMA50 1588.7 Daily SMA100 1541.74 Daily SMA200 1509.29 Levels Previous Daily High 1632.35 Previous Daily Low 1614.45 Previous Weekly High 1644.54 Previous Weekly Low 1482.74 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1621.29 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1625.51 Daily Pivot Point S1 1616.62 Daily Pivot Point S2 1606.59 Daily Pivot Point S3 1598.72 Daily Pivot Point R1 1634.52 Daily Pivot Point R2 1642.39 Daily Pivot Point R3 1652.42

Gold seesaws around $1,630 as coronavirus woes prevail

Global markets continue to struggle with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pessimism as Gold takes rounds to $1,630, currently up 0.10% near $1,628, amid Monday’s Asian session. While the weekend headlines suggested US President Donald Trump removing quarantine from the hot-spot, the latest extension to social-distancing till April 30 seems to weigh on the risk-tone.

US President Trump, in his latest Coronacvirus Task Force Briefings, said to extend the social distancing till April 30. The Republican leader also anticipated that the highest point in death rates from the virus is likely to hit in two weeks. However, his teammates like Anthony S. Fauci and Deborah Birx might not agree as they earlier projected a heavy increase in the pandemic death toll and infection numbers.

