Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls looking to the dollar to give back some ground

Gold sell-off pauses as US dollar retreats from two-month high

Gold bears are taking a hiatus amid the US dollar's pullback from two-month highs. The yellow metal witnessed two-way business and closed on a flat note on Thursday, forming a Doji candle – an indecision sign.

The selling ran out of steam at $1,848 as the uptrend in the dollar index (DXY) paused at 94.59, the highest level since July 24. The DXY closed Thursday at 94.33 and remains sidelined near that level at press time. Meanwhile, gold is currently trading near $1,863 per ounce, having ended Thursday at $1,867.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1866.4 Today Daily Change -1.30 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 1867.7 Trends Daily SMA20 1935.48 Daily SMA50 1941.54 Daily SMA100 1843.82 Daily SMA200 1722.91 Levels Previous Daily High 1877.12 Previous Daily Low 1848.84 Previous Weekly High 1973.64 Previous Weekly Low 1932.88 Previous Monthly High 2075.32 Previous Monthly Low 1863.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1866.32 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1859.64 Daily Pivot Point S1 1851.99 Daily Pivot Point S2 1836.27 Daily Pivot Point S3 1823.71 Daily Pivot Point R1 1880.27 Daily Pivot Point R2 1892.83 Daily Pivot Point R3 1908.55

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls looking to the dollar to give back some ground

The price of gold is currently trading at $1,868.30 between $1,867.51 and $1,871.37 following a session in North America where the precious metal managed a bid from a low of $1,847.90 to a session high of $1,877.03. Gold's bullish case has been challenged by the broad dollar's gains of late which have catalyzed an aggressive positioning squeeze in the yellow metal.

To date, there have been a number of fundamentals going for the US dollar, including the Justice Ginsberg's passing and its implications for a Phase 4 deal, election uncertainty and the global spread of the coronavirus.

Read more ...