Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bears testing bullish commitments above $1700

Gold analysis: Breaks patterns and drops
The yellow metal found resistance in the 1,740.00 level, which was enough for it to decline. The decline was only slowed down by the 55-hour simple moving average. However, eventually the SMA failed. By mid-day on Friday, the metal had reached the 1,700.00 mark.
If the 1,700.00 mark provides support, the metal's price could trade sideways or retrace back up to the 100 and 200-hour simple moving average near 1,710.00. On the other hand, a failure to provide support could result in a decline to the recent low levels of 1,690.00 and 1,680.00. Read more...
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears testing bullish commitments above $1700
Gold (XAU/USD) failed to sustain at weekly highs around $1740 on Thursday, ending the day in the red at $1724. The rebound in the US Treasury yields from multi-day lows capped the recovery rally in the non-yielding gold. The returns on the markets rebounded, as the expectations of strengthening US economic recovery regained momentum after a strong jobs report. The number of Americans seeking jobless claim benefits dropped to a four-month low last week. Although the US dollar held onto the lower levels amid a record rally in Wall Street indices.
On the final trading day of this week, the reflation theme is back in play, thanks to the upbeat remarks from US President Joe Biden, who talked up the vaccine campaign amid the $1.9 trillion stimulus passage. Therefore, gold could bear the brunt if the uptrend in the US rates resumes. On the macro front, the US PPI release will be eyed while the focus will continue to remain on the yield play. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
Gold edged lower through the early European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1710-09 region in the last hour.
The precious metal extended the overnight retracement slide from the $1740 supply zone and witnessed some follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week. This marked the second straight day of a negative move and was sponsored by a combination of factors, though the cautious mood helped limit the downside. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1703.36
|Today Daily Change
|-20.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.18
|Today daily open
|1723.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1754.58
|Daily SMA50
|1815.14
|Daily SMA100
|1840.66
|Daily SMA200
|1859.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1759.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1732.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1715.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1694.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1735.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1748.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1756.59
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.