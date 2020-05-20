XAU/USD analysis: Gold is above 1,740

On Tuesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate reversed north from the 100-hour SMA. During today's morning, the rate was trading at the 1,750.00 mark.

It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 55-hour moving average near 1,744.00 and continue to appreciate against the US Dollar in the short run. In this case the rate could target the upper line of the rising wedge pattern and the monthly R1 at 1,770.00.

Gold flat-lined below $1750 level, FOMC minutes eyed for fresh impetus

Gold edged lower during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1743-42 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the precious metal to build on the overnight positive move, instead led to a subdued/range-bound trading action on Wednesday.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1750.1 Today Daily Change 5.07 Today Daily Change % 0.29 Today daily open 1745.03 Trends Daily SMA20 1713.79 Daily SMA50 1656.43 Daily SMA100 1619.95 Daily SMA200 1556.34 Levels Previous Daily High 1748.01 Previous Daily Low 1725.96 Previous Weekly High 1751.8 Previous Weekly Low 1690.05 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1739.59 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1734.38 Daily Pivot Point S1 1731.32 Daily Pivot Point S2 1717.62 Daily Pivot Point S3 1709.27 Daily Pivot Point R1 1753.37 Daily Pivot Point R2 1761.72 Daily Pivot Point R3 1775.42

Gold: Uptrend expected to continue if it rises above 1757.6

Uptrend: The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1757.6, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1764.2 and 1775.

Downtrend: A downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1749.5, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1742.4 - 1738.

