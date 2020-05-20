XAU/USD analysis: Gold is above 1,740
On Tuesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate reversed north from the 100-hour SMA. During today's morning, the rate was trading at the 1,750.00 mark.
It is likely that yellow metal could gain support from the 55-hour moving average near 1,744.00 and continue to appreciate against the US Dollar in the short run. In this case the rate could target the upper line of the rising wedge pattern and the monthly R1 at 1,770.00.
Gold flat-lined below $1750 level, FOMC minutes eyed for fresh impetus
Gold edged lower during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1743-42 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the precious metal to build on the overnight positive move, instead led to a subdued/range-bound trading action on Wednesday.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1750.1
|Today Daily Change
|5.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1745.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1713.79
|Daily SMA50
|1656.43
|Daily SMA100
|1619.95
|Daily SMA200
|1556.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1748.01
|Previous Daily Low
|1725.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1734.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1731.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1753.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1761.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1775.42
Gold: Uptrend expected to continue if it rises above 1757.6
Uptrend: The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1757.6, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1764.2 and 1775.
Downtrend: A downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1749.5, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1742.4 - 1738.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
