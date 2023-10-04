Gold price hangs near multi-month low, eyes US ADP report and ISM Services PMI

- Gold price remains on the defensive and well within the striking distance of a near seven-month trough.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields and a bullish USD continue to weigh on the metal.
- Investors now look to the US ADP report and ISM Services PMI for short-term trading opportunities.
Gold price (XAU/USD) dived to a near seven-month low on Tuesday and recorded losses for the seventh straight day – its longest losing streak since August 2022. The yellow metal found some support near the $1,815 region, though it struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Wednesday. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent downfall witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
Investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer, which, in turn, might continue to act as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold price. The expectations were reaffirmed by the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday, which showed that job openings in the United States (US) unexpectedly rose in August amid a surge in demand for workers and pointed to a still-tight labour market. This comes on top of a rise in consumer spending and brings wage inflation back on the agenda.
This might force the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance and possibly extend the rate-hiking cycle into 2024. The outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continues to underpin the US Dollar (USD), suggesting that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the downside. That said, oversold conditions on the daily chart and the prevalent risk-off mood could limit losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Traders now look to the US ADP report and ISM Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the US NFP report on Friday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price continues to be undermined by hawkish Fed expectations
- Gold price struggles to register any recovery and languishes near a multi-month low in the wake of the Federal Reserve's hawkish view and higher-for-longer interest rates narrative.
- The recent comments by several Fed officials also backed the case for at least one more 25 basis points (bps) lift-off by the end of this year to bring inflation back to the 2% target.
- The monthly JOLTS report showed that there were an estimated 9.61 million open jobs in August, marking a sizeable uptick from the previous month's upwardly revised print of 8.92 million openings.
- This, along with persistently high inflationary pressures, could compel the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance and raise interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting in November.
- Republican Kevin McCarthy, who navigated legislation to keep the government running until November 17, becomes the first US House speaker to be removed from his job.
- The development exposes GOP infighting and sparks chaos ahead of the 2024 election, which, along with looming recession risks, continues to weigh on investors' sentiment.
- Traders now look to the ADP report, expected to show that the US private-sector employers added 153K jobs in September as compared to the 177K in the previous month.
- The US economic docket also features the ISM Service PMI, which is anticipated to ease from 54.5 to 53.6 in September and should provide some impetus to the XAU/USD.
Technical Analysis: Gold price could slide further towards testing the $1,800 mark
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is flashing extremely oversold conditions and makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before positioning for a further depreciating move. The lack of firm buying interest, meanwhile, suggests that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the downside. Hence, a slide below the $1,815 level, or a multi-month low set on Tuesday, leaning towards challenging the $1,800 round figure, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through selling will expose the next relevant support near the $1,770-1,760 region. On the flip side, any recovery attempt might confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the $1,830-1,832 horizontal zone. A sustained strength beyond, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the yellow metal to the $1,850 hurdle en route to the $1,858-1,860 strong barrier.
Economic Indicator
United States ADP Employment Change
The Employment Change released by the Automatic Data Processing, Inc, Inc is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in the US. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending, stimulating economic growth. So a high reading is traditionally seen as positive, or bullish for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative, or bearish.Read more.
Next release: 10/04/2023 12:15:00 GMT
Frequency: Monthly
Source: ADP Research Institute
Why it matters to traders
Traders often consider employment figures from ADP, America’s largest payrolls provider, report as the harbinger of the Bureau of Labor Statistics release on Nonfarm Payrolls (usually published two days later), because of the correlation between the two. The overlaying of both series is quite high, but on individual months, the discrepancy can be substantial. Another reason FX traders follow this report is the same as with the NFP – a persistent vigorous growth in employment figures increases inflationary pressures, and with it, the likelihood that the Fed will raise interest rates. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.6300 amid a cautious mood
AUD/USD is trading around 0.6300, fading the recovery from a fresh 11-month low in Asian trading on Wednesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar uptrend but a cautious market mood is acting as a headwind. Top-tier US data is in focus for fresh directives.
USD/JPY sticks to gains around 149.25 amid looming intervention fears
USD/JPY is building on the overnight solid recovery from a three-week low above 149.00, albeit lacks follow-through. The underlying strong USD bullish sentiment turns out to be a key factor lending support to the pair. Intervention fears along with the risk-off mood, seem to underpin the safe-haven JPY and cap gains.
Gold awaits high-impact US jobs data for fresh impetus
Gold is licking its wounds near $1,820, having hit its lowest level in seven months at $1,815 on Tuesday. All eyes now turn toward the high-impact US ADP jobs data and the ISM Services PMI report for a fresh trading impetus in XAU/USD price.
Ripple victory over SEC reaffirmed as Judge Torres denies regulator’s motion to appeal
Ripple Labs victory over the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) around mid-July has been reaffirmed after a federal judge rejected the commission’s motion to file an interlocutory appeal.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Downside surprise could trigger US Dollar buying opportunity Premium
What goes up must come down – that adage has been relevant to the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the past six months, with data zigzagging between beats and misses.