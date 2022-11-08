- Gold price takes offers to extend Monday’s losses from a three-week high.
- Bearish candlestick formation, risk-off mood keeps XAUUSD sellers hopeful.
- US mid-term elections appear interesting as Donald Trump teases a ‘very big’ announcement for November 15.
- US CPI, China’s covid conditions are extra catalysts to watch for immediate directions.
Gold price (XAUUSD) takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,668 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. The yellow metal’s latest losses could be linked to the market’s deteriorating sentiment, as well as the recent rebound in the US dollar. The same joins bearish technicals to justify the XAUUSD’s second daily loss.
The biggest jump in China’s daily coronavirus numbers since May 01 joins the market’s anxiety amid the US mid-term elections buzz could be considered the main catalyst behind the recent swing in the mood.
“COVID-19 cases sharply escalated in Guangzhou and other major Chinese cities, official data showed on Tuesday, with the global manufacturing hub fighting its worst flare-up ever and testing its ability to avoid a Shanghai-style citywide lockdown,” said Reuters. The news also mentioned that the new locally transmitted infections climbed to 7,475 nationwide on November 7, according to China's health authority, up from 5,496 the day before and the highest since May 1.
Elsewhere, an otherwise uninteresting US mid-term elections gain the market’s attention as ex-President Donald Trump teased a “very big” announcement coming on November 15. “If Republicans secure a House majority, they plan to use the federal debt ceiling as leverage to demand deep spending cuts. They would also seek to make Trump's 2017 individual tax cuts permanent and protect corporate tax cuts that Democrats have unsuccessfully tried to reverse over the past two years,” said Reuters.
Amid these plays, the US stock futures print mild losses whereas the US Treasury yields grind higher and the US Dollar Index (DXY) recover from the eight-day low.
Moving on, headlines surrounding the US elections and China’s covid conditions will join the central bankers’ speeches to entertain XAUUSD traders ahead of the inflation numbers from the US and China, up for publishing on Thursday.
Technical analysis
Gold price justifies the previous day’s “hanging man” bearish candlestick as it extends the pullback from a one-week high below the 50-DMA.
Given the recently steady RSI (14), coupled with Monday’s bearish candle and a clear break of the 50-DMA, XAUUSD is likely to decline further toward the 21-DMA support near $1,653.
Even if the bullion breaks the $1,653 support, lows marked the last Thursday and in October, could challenge the further downside near $1,616. Also acting as the downside filter is the yearly low surrounding $1,614-15.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the recent high of $1,683 defies the bearish candlestick formation, which in turn can quickly propel the metal price toward the $1,700 threshold.
In a case where the gold price remains firmer past $1,700, the previous monthly top near $1,730 will gain the market’s attention.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1668.36
|Today Daily Change
|-6.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|1674.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1652.27
|Daily SMA50
|1673.88
|Daily SMA100
|1718.83
|Daily SMA200
|1804.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1681.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1666.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1682.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1616.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1672.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1676.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1666.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1659.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1651.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1681.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1689.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1697.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD battles parity amid the US Dollar rebound
EURUSD is trading at around parity, under pressure amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar. Investors remain on the sidelines in anticipation of the critical US inflation data later this week. Eurozone Retail Sales data and US mid-term elections are in focus.
GBPUSD drops below 1.1500 as US Dollar recovers
GBPUSD is extending losses below 1.1500 heading into the European open. The US Dollar finds its feet amid higher Treasury yields and a cautious market mood. Speeches from the BoE and Fed officials eyed along with the US mid-term elections.
Gold bears eye $1,650, focus on US mid-term elections, inflation
Gold price (XAUUSD) holds lower ground below $1,670 in early Europe. The yellow metal’s losses could be linked to the market’s deteriorating sentiment, as well as, the recent rebound in the US dollar. All eyes on US mid-term elections.
Investors speculate Alameda is pulling liquidity as crypto market nosedives
FTT price noted a further decline on Monday after the Alameda balance sheet controversy intensified following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried's(SBF) comments.
US Mid-term Elections: Republicans to win
US Mid-term elections appear likely to result in the Republicans winning both Houses. This may very well be taken as a positive for equity markets over coming days.