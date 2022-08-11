- Treasury bonds decline even after another reading below expectations of US inflation.
- Gold fails to rise above $1800 and correct lower.
- Immediate support is seen at $1785, followed by $1774.
Gold turned negative for the day after a reversal from near $1800. XAUUSD peaked at $1799 during the American session and then turned to the downside falling toward $1785.
Gold not shining
Data released on Thursday showed the Producer Price Index in the US dropped by 0.5% in July, and the annual rate fell to 9.8%, against expectations of a 0.2% monthly advance. On Wednesday, it was reported the Consumer Price Index was unchanged in July against expectations of a 0.2% gain. The decline in inflation weighed on the US dollar.
Market participants still expect the Federal Reserve to hike by at least 50 basis points at the September meeting. However, US yields are up even amid the probability of an inflation peak in the US. The US 10-year yield is up 1.90% at 2.83%, while the 2-year is at 3.20%, both at the highest level in almost a week.
The increase in US yields limited the upside in gold. XAU/USD’s inability of holding above 1800$, even after the recent US data, rises doubts about the rally. The immediate support is seen at $1785 followed by the weekly opening at $1774. If the yellow metal consolidates above $1800 more gains seem likely.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1790.05
|Today Daily Change
|-2.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1792.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1745.8
|Daily SMA50
|1785.7
|Daily SMA100
|1840.8
|Daily SMA200
|1841.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1807.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1787.65
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|1754.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1795.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1800.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1784.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1775.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1763.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1804.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1816.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1824.57
