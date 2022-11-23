“On the flip side, a strong cushion is seen at Monday’s low of $1,733, below which the falling trendline support at $1,712 will be tested. At that level, the 100DMA creeps in. Further south, the bullish 21DMA at $1,708 will come into play, offering the last line of defense for the Gold price.”

“The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is holding firmer above the midline, endorsing the bullish potential. Adding credence to a likely upside, the upward-sloping 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) is on the verge of cutting the mildly bearish 100DMA from below, portraying an impending bull cross.”

“The wait for a bull flag confirmation almost seems over, as Gold price holds fort above the falling trendline resistance at $1,737. Daily closing above the latter is critical to validate the bullish continuation pattern and revive the uptrend toward the three-month highs of $1,787. Ahead of that, bulls will face immediate hurdles at the psychological $1,750 level and this week’s high near $1,770.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.