Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD upside eyes 1,875 following a critical breakout

- Gold rebounds massively from the lows traded in November.
- A break above the 100 SMA on the 4-hour chart will help validate the expected spike to 1,875.
Gold's price recently broke out of a descending wedge pattern. This breakout shifted the bulls' focus upward after support at 1,760. Several resistance levels delayed the recovery, including the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart.
The precious metal hit wall at the 100 SMA on Friday. However, the price closed the week at 1,836, while its immediate downside is protected at 1,825. Gold's bullish outlook will be validated; if the price closes the day above the 100 SMA.
On the upside, price action above the 200 SMA will place XAU/USD in an upward trajectory, perhaps to November highs around 1,966.
XAU/USD 4-hour chart
It is worth noting that a bearish narrative will come into the picture if the price dived under the 50 SMA. Various support levels are expected to absorb some of the selling pressure, including 1,800, 1,775, and November's key anchor at 1,760.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles from the highest since 2018 on the Brexit impasse
The GBP/USD roller coaster continues with a downfall below 1.35 after the pair hit a 31-month high of 1.3539 earlier. Brexit talks have yet to yield an agreement. Negotiations are set to continue through the weekend.
EUR/USD battles 1.2150 after disappointing NFP
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls missed expectations with 245K jobs gained in November.
XAU/USD fails to break $1850 and turns to the downside
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1848/oz reaching the highest level since November 23 and then turned to the downside. It bottomed at $1829 and is it about to end the week hovering around $1830.
Dollar downfall explained and what's next for markets
The safe-haven US dollar is hitting multi-month and multi-year lows against its peers while stocks are on fire. What is behind the risk-on rally? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss markets' moving parts as 2020 nears its end.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!