Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD up little around $1,735 area, lacks follow-through ahead of US CPI

- COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Wednesday.
- Rising bets for an early Fed taper, rising US bond yields capped any the upside.
- Stronger USD also acted as a headwind for the metal ahead of the US CPI data.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls up for a last dance ahead of US inflation?
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any follow-through and was last seen hovering around the $1,733-35 region. The XAU/USD, so far, has struggled to capitalize on Monday's rebound from the flash crash to the lowest level since late March and has been oscillating in a range over the past two trading sessions. Concerns about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus extended some support to the safe-haven precious metal.
That said, expectations for an early tapering of the Fed's massive monetary stimulus acted as a headwind for the non-yielding gold and capped the upside. The incoming US macro data, especially Friday's blockbuster NFP report, marked another step towards the Fed's goal of substantial further progress in the labour market recovery. This, in turn, forced investors to bring forward the likely timing for policy tightening. Moreover, the Fed officials have also started to guide the market towards an early tapering of the massive pandemic-era stimulus and higher interest rates as soon as 2022.
In fact, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the Fed could begin tapering between October and December, or earlier if there is another month or two of strong job gains. Adding to this, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren noted that the US central bank should announce in September that it will start reducing the pace of its monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds this fall. Separately, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday that the economy is on track to satisfy the Fed's threshold to begin tapering its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases. Evans, however, suggested he was not ready to support announcing a tapering of bond purchases in September.
Nevertheless, the repricing of a sooner than expected move by the Fed pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the highest level since July 14, closer to the 1.37% threshold. This, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the US dollar, which was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold. The market focus now shifts to the release of the US consumer inflation figures, which will influence expectations about the Fed's next policy action and provide a fresh directional impetus to the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1732.54
|Today Daily Change
|3.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1728.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1800.69
|Daily SMA50
|1812.02
|Daily SMA100
|1804.16
|Daily SMA200
|1817.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1738.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1717.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1831.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|1758.79
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1725.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1697.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1738.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1748.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1759.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD remains sidelined around five-month lows above 1.1700 ahead of the US inflation. The pair defends 1.1700, as bears take a breather amid a steady US dollar and the cautious market mood. Firmer Treasury yields could cap the upside attempts.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is extending its bearish momentum towards 1.3800 this Wednesday. The pair eyes deeper losses amid renewed Brexit concerns, a broadly firmer US dollar and mixed senitment. US CPI awaited.
XAU/USD up little around $1,735 area, lacks follow-through ahead of US CPI
COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. Rising bets for an early Fed taper, rising US bond yields capped any the upside. Stronger USD also acted as a headwind for the metal ahead of the US CPI data.
Dormant Bitcoin and Ethereum continue climb, signaling end of bearish trend
Dormant Bitcoin and Ethereum investments are moving, one of the best indicators of a bull run. Mentions of “sell” or “selling” BTC are up on top crypto exchanges. Coinbase releases second quarterly report for 2021.
US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations
Inflation in the United States, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is expected to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis in July from the 13-year-high registered at 5.4% in June. Fed is unlikely to renounce hawkish policy shift on single CPI print.