“The overnight swing low, around the $1,772 area now seems to protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below would expose the $1,754-$1,752 strong resistance breakpoint, now turned support. A convincing breakthrough the latter would shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and drag gold towards the $1,728 intermediate support en route to the $1,715 zone.”

“Repeated failures to find acceptance above the $1,800 mark warrants some caution for bullish traders. Any further move up, however, might now confront resistance near the $1,788-$1,789 region. This is followed by the aforementioned handle and last week's swing high, around the $1,808 area. Some follow-through buying would mark a breakout and lift gold towards the next relevant hurdle near the $1,824-$1,825 region.”

“The markets are currently pricing in a greater chance of at least a 50 bps rate hike at the September FOMC meeting. Hence, the minutes would be looked upon for clues about the possibility for a larger 75 bps move. This would play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding gold.”

Gold stalled its intraday decline just ahead of the $1,770 area and edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday. Any meaningful upside , however, seems elusive ahead of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani reports.

