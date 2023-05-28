Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns volatile after facing barricades around $1,950 amid hawkish Fed bets

- Gold price has faced selling pressure around $1,948.00 as the Fed could raise interest rates further.
- US President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on the budget agreement at 10:25 GMT.
- Gold price has turned imbalance after a breakdown of the consolidation formed in a range of $1,952-1,985.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying topsy-turvy moves after facing stiff resistance around $1,948.00 post a less-confident pullback. The precious metal is expected to remain on edge as the street has changed its anticipation to a hawkish stance from a neutral mood by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for June’s monetary policy meeting.
S&P500 futures have added significant gains in the early Tokyo session on hopes that US President Joe Biden will soon reach a bipartisan with Republicans for raising the US debt-ceiling limit. US President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on the budget agreement at 10:25 GMT.
Gold price is expected to escalate its downfall as a rebound in households’ spending has strengthened fear of more interest rates by the Fed. Friday’s United States Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index (April) data showed persistence in inflation as individuals are still spending significantly. Also, US Durable Goods Orders data expanded by 1.1% vs. a contraction of 1.0% as expected, which indicates resilience in US economic outlook.
Investors should note that the US markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Memorial Day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is making efforts for resuming the upside journey after a corrective move to near 104.23. Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee preferred to remain silent on commenting on his decision for the June meeting as the central bank will get a lot of important data between now and then. He further added the full impact of central bank rate increases to date had yet to be felt.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has turned imbalance after a breakdown of the consolidation formed in a range of $1,952-1,985 on the daily scale. The precious metal has shifted into bearish territory and is expected to find immediate support near March 22 low at $1,934.34. After a breakdown of the March 22 low, the Gold price would get exposed to February 09 high at $1,890.27.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,975.00 is acting as a barricade for the Gold bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped below 40.00, showing no signs of divergence and an absence of evidence of oversold situation supports weakness ahead.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1944.6
|Today Daily Change
|-2.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1946.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1996.59
|Daily SMA50
|1993.01
|Daily SMA100
|1935.1
|Daily SMA200
|1830.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1957.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1936.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1985.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1936.77
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1949.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1944.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1936.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1926.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1915.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1957.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1967.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1977.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
