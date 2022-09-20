- Gold price remains indecisive after bouncing off the yearly low.
- Sluggish markets, cautious mood ahead of the key central bank announcements test XAU/USD traders.
- Heavy fall in gold ETF holdings contrasts with the DXY’s pullback to challenge traders.
Gold price (XAU/USD) changes hands near $1,676 while trying to defend Friday’s corrective bounce off the two-year low during Tuesday’s early European morning. In doing so, the bullion portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key central bank announcements amid trade/geopolitical fears emanating from Russia and China.
Fears that the US dollar has already priced in the Fed’s 0.75% rate hike and there is no further room for the greenback’s upside seemed to have weighed on the US currency of late. The fears could be linked to the downbeat US housing data and inflation expectations.
The US NAHB Housing Market Index fell for a ninth consecutive month to 46 versus 48 expected and 49 prior. That said, the US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, dropped for the third consecutive day to a two-month low near 2.34% by the end of Monday’s North American trading session. More importantly, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate per the FRED data dropped to the lowest levels since September 2021, at 2.44% at the latest. The same raised concerns about the market’s surprise reaction to the hawkish Fed bets.
On the other hand, European Commission’s readiness to use emergency power to avoid a supply crisis seemed to have joined the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers to underpin the XAU/USD upside, via a softer USD. Also, a little less noise surrounding the US-China tension over Taiwan and China’s covid unlocks adds to the positives for the metal prices.
Even so, multi-day high yields and overall expectations of higher rates amid economic slowdown concerns seem to keep the gold price pressured. Also, news that holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 30,799,131 ounces on Monday, the lowest since March 2020, added to the negative catalysts for the XAU/USD traders.
The second-tier US housing numbers may offer immediate directions ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC. Given the higher hopes from the Fed, any disappointment won’t be taken lightly and can provide the much-needed bounce to the XAU/USD from the yearly low.
Technical analysis
Gold price struggles to overcome the 5-DMA immediate hurdle near $1,680 inside a seven-week-old bearish channel. Also challenging the buyers are the bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI (14) conditions.
It’s worth noting that the XAU/USD rebound past $1,680 needs validation from the previous support line from late July, around $1,695, and the $1,700 threshold, to recall the buyers.
On the contrary, the stated channel’s support line near $1,650 will likely lure the gold sellers during the fresh downside.
The $1,600 round figure and the April 2020 low surrounding $1,570 will be in focus.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1676.84
|Today Daily Change
|0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1675.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1713.76
|Daily SMA50
|1736.09
|Daily SMA100
|1783.63
|Daily SMA200
|1830.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1680.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1659.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1735.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1654.17
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1672.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1667.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1663.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1651.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1643.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1684.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1692.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1704.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns inside the woods, parity at stake now
The EUR/USD pair has sensed selling pressure after hitting an intraday high of 1.0050 in the Tokyo session. The asset has slipped sharply and is looking to extend losses as it is hovering around the immediate support of 1.0020.
GBP/USD: Dragonfly Doji, oversold RSI teases buyers above 1.1400
GBP/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a three-month-old support line, retreating to 1.1420 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Even so, the bullish candlestick formation and oversold RSI (14) tease the Cable pair buyers ahead of the key weekly events.
Gold bulls to remain cautious below $1,700 amid pre-Fed anxiety Premium
Gold price is looking to extend its downside consolidation phase on Tuesday, having revisited 29-month lows near $1,655 a day before. The bright metal is treading water amidst the market’s anxiety, which is typical ahead of the critical Fed rate hike decision on Wednesday.
This MATIC price deviation provides an opportunity to accumulate before a 40% rally
MATIC price saw a spike in selling pressure over the last 48 hours that breached its range, tightening to the downside. As a result, Polygon collected the sell-stop liquidity resting below equal lows.
All about central banks this week
In the absence of UK markets, due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, European markets got off to a mixed start to the week, with all eyes on the conclusion of the latest Federal Reserve rate meeting, which starts today.