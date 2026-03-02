RAF base in Cyprus targeted in suspected drone strike

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that the RAF base Akrotiri has been hit by a suspected drone strike amid a fresh conflict in the Middle East that started on Saturday, BBC reported.

The MoD said, "Our force protection in the region is at the highest level, and the base has responded to defend our people.”

These developments came after UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the country had agreed to the United States' request to use British military bases for "defensive" strikes on Iranian missile sites.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 1.84% higher on the day to trade at $5,362.