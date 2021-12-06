Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trapped between the 100 and the 200-hour SMA, as bulls prepare an attack to $1800

- Gold slides down some 0.25% amid an improved market sentiment during the day.
- The Federal Reserve’s recent hawkish tone impacted the prospects of the non-yielding metal, as US T-bond yields rise, on hiking rates expectations.
- XAU/USD Price Forecast: In the near term is tilted to the upside, though a break of $1,800, could open the door to $1,834.
Gold (XAU/USD) edges lower during the New York session, trading at $1,779, down some 0.25 %, at the time of writing. The market sentiment is positive due to good news regarding the omicron variant; even though it is highly transmissible, cases are mild, thus hurting safe-haven non-yielding assets, like precious metals.
Additionally, the sudden shift of the Federal Reserve led by Chair Jerome Powell, who said that inflation is no longer “transitory” and favoring a fast bond-taper, boosted the greenback. That alongside higher US T-bond yields with the 10-year benchmark note rate rising almost ten basis points, up to 1.436%, lifts the US dollar against the yellow-metal.
During the day, XAU/USD recovered some of Friday’s losses. However, it has failed to break above the high of the previous-mentioned day at $1,786, which confluences with the 200-hour simple moving average (HSMA), which acted as dynamic resistance, sending gold sliding towards $1,777. Nevertheless, upside risks are mounting lately, as the non-yielding metal broke the 50 and the 100-HSMA, as gold bulls threaten to re-test the $1,800 figure.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the last hour, gold seesawed around the $1,779-87 area, which coincided with the 100 and the 200-hour simple moving averages (HSMA’s), respectively. It looks like this consolidation phase could break to the upside, even though the 200-HSMA is above the spot price, but it is worth noting that XAU/USD broke above the 50 and the 100-HSMA in the last couple of hours.
In the outcome of breaking above the range, the first resistance would be the Monday R1 daily pivot at $1,792. A breach of the latter would expose $1,800, but it will find on its way up, the R2 daily pivot at $1,798.60
On the flip side, a break below the bottom of the range would expose the S1 daily pivot at $1,771, followed by the December 3 swing low at $1,766 and then the December 2 low at $1,762.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1778.98
|Today Daily Change
|-4.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1783.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1818.55
|Daily SMA50
|1792.15
|Daily SMA100
|1791.34
|Daily SMA200
|1791.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1786.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1766.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1808.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1761.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1778.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1773.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1770.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1758.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1750.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1790.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1798.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1810.73
