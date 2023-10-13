- Gold price catches fresh bids on Friday and reverses a part of the overnight losses.
- A modest downtick in the US bond yields undermines the USD and lends support.
- Geopolitical tensions also benefit the XAU/USD, though the upside seems capped.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buying during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's retracement slide from the $1,885 region, or over a two-week high. The yellow metal currently trades just above the $1,870 level, up 0.10% for the day, though any meaningful appreciating move now seems elusive.
The US Dollar (USD) takes a breather following Thursday's higher-than-expected US consumer inflation figures-inspired strong rally and is undermined by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the Gold price. The upside, however, seems limited in the wake of reviving bets for one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2023.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday that the headline US CPI rose 0.4% in September and the yearly rate held steady at 3.7% as compared to market expectations for a downtick to 3.6%. Meanwhile, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, matched estimates and eased to the 4.1% YoY rate in September, hitting a 24-month low. The fact that inflation remains well above the Fd's 2% target supports prospects for further policy tightening by the US central bank.
The outlook, meanwhile, could now act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the USD, which, in turn, warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets around the Gold price. That said, the recent dovish remarks by several Fed officials have been fuelling speculations that the US central bank is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle. This keeps a lid on any further upside for the US bond yields and fails to assist the USD to capitalize on the previous day's solid recovery from a two-week low.
Nevertheless, the mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for the resumption of the XAU/USD's recent recovery move from the $1,810 area, or a seven-month low touched last week. The Gold price, however, seems poised to register strong weekly gains for the first time in the previous three. Traders now look to the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for some impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1871.28
|Today Daily Change
|2.62
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1868.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.98
|Daily SMA50
|1901.59
|Daily SMA100
|1923.42
|Daily SMA200
|1928.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1885.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1867.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1810.51
|Previous Monthly High
|1953.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|1846.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1874.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1878.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1862.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1856.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1845.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1879.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1891.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1897.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
