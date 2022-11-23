Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tests a three-day low at around $1,730 as US Dollar attempts a recovery

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • Gold price has dropped to near three-day's low around $1,730.00 ahead of FOMC minutes.
  • A 75 bps rate hike by the RBNZ has also weakened gold prices.
  • The precious metal has sensed selling pressure after testing the 23.6% Fibo retracement at $1,746.67.

Gold price (XAU/USD) has declined sharply to near $1,730.00 in the Tokyo session as the risk impulse is displaying mixed responses ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. The precious metal is witnessing sheer volatility as FOMC minutes will also provide clues about the interest rate guidance. However, the detailed explanation behind hiking interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) for the fourth time consecutively will remain crucial.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has displayed signs of recovery after dropping to near the round-level support of 107.00.

Outside the West, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has gone for a bigger rate hike amid its battle against mounting inflation. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr ditched the 50 bps rate hike regime and went for a rate hike of 75 bps, in line with the expectations.

The commentary from RBNZ Governor indicated that policymakers were also considering a full percent rate hike. Although the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to slow down its rate hike pace, other central banks are still bidding for bigger hikes as inflation is still a reason for worry.

Gold technical analysis

On a four-hour scale, the gold price has sensed selling pressure after testing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (placed from November 3 low at $1,616.39 to November 15 high at $1,786.55) at $1,746.67. Also, the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around $1,747.00 has acted as a major barricade for the counter.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is hovering around the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. A slippage inside the bearish range will trigger a bearish momentum.

Gold four-hour chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1734.22
Today Daily Change -6.21
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1740.43
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1706.46
Daily SMA50 1682.38
Daily SMA100 1711.67
Daily SMA200 1800.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1749.81
Previous Daily Low 1737.1
Previous Weekly High 1786.55
Previous Weekly Low 1747.6
Previous Monthly High 1729.58
Previous Monthly Low 1617.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1744.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1741.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 1735.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 1729.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 1722.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 1747.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 1755.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 1760.5

 

 

 

