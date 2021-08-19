Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tests $1780 support as Fed minutes-led sell-off extends

- Gold price is sold-off into hawkish Fed minutes, signaling tapering this year.
- Dollar bulls flex their muscles, covid fears add to their strength.
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears back in town as markets digest FOMC, USD goes bid
Gold price is pressurizing lows near $1780, looking for a sustained break below the round number to extend the downside towards the $1750 support area. The bearish sentiment grips gold price, as the US dollar holds the higher ground amid a double booster shot.
The July Fed meeting minutes showed that the officials discussed tapering plans before the end of this year, which gave a shot in the arm for the dollar optimists.
Meanwhile, growing fears over the Delta covid variant spread weighs on the market mood, bolstering the safe-haven demand for the greenback.
Looking ahead, amid a lack of relevant US economic news, the covid updates and the dynamics in the dollar will continue to have a significant impact on gold price. Hawkish Fed expectations will likely keep gold bulls on the defensive.
However, the risk-off trading in the global stocks combined with weaker Treasury could likely offer some reprieve to gold bulls.
Gold Price Chart: Daily
Looking at gold’s daily chart, the price turned south after having failed to find acceptance above the critical short-term resistance at 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) of $1788.
The bears now look to take out Wednesday’s low of $1777 to flex their muscles towards the August 16 low of $1770.
Further south, the $1750 psychological support could come into play should the downside accentuate.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has changed its course and re-entered the bearish territory, backing a potential move lower.
On the upside, daily closing above the 21-DMA is critical to reviving gold’s recovery momentum from five-month troughs.
The bulls will then battle the bearish 50-DMA at $1795. However, only a sustained break above the $1800 mark could negate the near-term downside bias.
The level to beat for gold bulls is at the 100-DMA resistance line of $1808.
Gold Price: Additional levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1781.02
|Today Daily Change
|-6.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1787.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1788.18
|Daily SMA50
|1797.9
|Daily SMA100
|1807.43
|Daily SMA200
|1813
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1793.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1777.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1780.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1687.78
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1787.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1783.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1778.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1769.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1762.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1802.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1811.6
EUR/USD refreshes nine-month low below 1.1700 as DXY challenges yearly top
EUR/USD remains pressured around 2021 low, ignores previous day's Doji signal. Risk-off mood puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, virus woes, FOMC minutes are to blame the most. Second-tier US data to decorate calendar, risk catalysts are the key to follow for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD: Failures to cross 200-DMA recall bears
GBP/USD takes offers around 1.3750, down 0.06% to refresh intraday low, during Thursday's Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the pullback from 200-DMA amid the downbeat Momentum line. However, a clear break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) of June–July declines, around 1.3730, becomes necessary for the pair sellers to amplify the dominance.
Cardano price ready to conquer new highs, while ADA debuts on the Coin Cloud platform
Cardano price rallied over 50% last week, carrying ADA to within 10% of the all-time high of $2.51. Since February, it was the best weekly performance and repositioned the cryptocurrency as a new target for speculators moving forward.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.