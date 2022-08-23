  • Gold edges higher on Tuesday and snaps a six-day losing streak to a multi-week low.
  • Softer US bond yields prompt some USD profit-taking and offer support to the metal.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations should continue to underpin the greenback and cap gains.

Gold gains some positive traction on Tuesday and moves away from a four-week low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD, for now, seems to have snapped a six-day losing streak and sticks to its modest recovery gains, around the $1,740 area through the first half of the European session, though lacks follow-through.

A slight US dollar pullback from a two-decade high turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the dollar-denominated gold. Following the recent strong run-up, the USD bulls to take some profits off the table amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond dips back below the 3.0% threshold, which further benefits the non-yielding yellow metal.

That said, a goodish recovery in the equity markets, along with hawkish Fed expectations, should hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around gold. Despite signs of easing US inflation, investors seem convinced that the Fed will stick to its policy tightening path. The bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials, which should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the greenback.

Investors also anticipate a more hawkish message from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later this week. Apart from this, this week's important US macro releases will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to gold. This further warrants some caution before confirming that the XAU/USD has formed a bottom and positioning for any further appreciating move.

In the meantime, traders on Tuesday will take cues from the flash US PMI prints, due for release later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment would allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around gold.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1739
Today Daily Change 2.60
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1736.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1768.3
Daily SMA50 1772.63
Daily SMA100 1827.34
Daily SMA200 1839.62
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1749.2
Previous Daily Low 1727.87
Previous Weekly High 1802.51
Previous Weekly Low 1745.63
Previous Monthly High 1814.37
Previous Monthly Low 1680.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1736.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1741.05
Daily Pivot Point S1 1726.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1716.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 1705.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 1747.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 1759.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 1769.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after German and EU PMI data

EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after German and EU PMI data

EUR/USD has recovered modestly toward 0.9950 in the European session after the German and the EU Composite PMIs for August came in slightly better than expected. Nevertheless, the pair is having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum ahead of US PMI surveys.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to extend rebound after mixed PMI data

GBP/USD struggles to extend rebound after mixed PMI data

GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.1750 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. The data from the UK revealed a sharp contraction in the manufacturing sector's business activity in August, not allowing the British pound to find demand. 

GBP/USD News

Gold sticks to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through

Gold sticks to modest recovery gains, lacks follow-through

Gold gains some positive traction on Tuesday and moves away from a four-week low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD, for now, seems to have snapped a six-day losing streak and sticks to its modest recovery gains, around the $1,740 area through the first half of the European session, though lacks follow-through.

Gold News

Ethereum Classic price to produce a buy trigger before exploding 25%

Ethereum Classic price to produce a buy trigger before exploding 25%

Ethereum Classic price consolidates after forming a local bottom as Bitcoin price scrambles to find support. ETC's recovery depends on BTC potential upward bounce being triggered, which would be a sweep of the $20,750 support level.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures