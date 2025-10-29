Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD snaps three-day losing streak as Fed’s policy takes centre stage

Gold price (XAU/USD) snaps its three-day losing streak, trading 1.70% higher to near $4,020 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The precious metal bounces back ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have priced in a 25-basis-point (bps) interest rate reduction by the Fed that will push the Federal Fund rate to 3.75%-4.00%.

Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Gold.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) also trades higher ahead of the Fed’s policy, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading 0.15% higher around 99.00. 10-year US Treasury yields edge up to near 4.00%.

In the Fed’s monetary policy announcement, investors will also look for cues about whether the United States (US) central bank will cut interest rates again in December. Market participants would also look for cues about the current status of the labor market amid the absence of US economic data releases due to the federal shutdown.

The next trigger for the Gold price will be the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday. Both leaders are expected to sign the trade deal and discuss various issues such as technology sharing, rare earth exports to Washington, and tariffs.

The scenario of improving trade relations between the two powerhouses would diminish the appeal of safe-haven assets, such as Gold.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price bounces back on Wednesday after attracting bids near the three-week low of $3,886.60 posted on Tuesday. However, the Gold price struggles to extend its upside above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $4,035.60.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend in the near term.

On the upside, the Gold price would revisit its all-time high of $4,380 if it extends its recovery move above the October 22 high of $4,161.40. Looking down, the Gold price could slide towards the September 25 low of $3,722.07 if it breaks below the October 28 low of $3,886.60.

Gold daily chart