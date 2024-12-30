Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slides to near $2,600 as US Dollar bounces back

- Gold price falls to near $2,600 after the US Dollar recovers losses and turns positive.
- The US Dollar gains as the Fed signals fewer interest rate cuts for 2025.
- Market experts project the Fed to resume the policy-easing cycle in March.
Gold price (XAU/USD) falls to near the weekly low of $2,600 in Monday’s North American session. The precious metal faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) recovers intraday losses and turns positive, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) returning above 108.00. The higher US Dollar makes the Gold price an expensive bet for market participants.
10-year US Treasury yields tumbled to 4.55% on Monday. Lower yields on interest-bearing assets generally weigh on non-yielding assets, such as Gold, by increasing their opportunity costs. However, the relationship appears positive on Monday.
The outlook of the Gold price appears to be uncertain as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to cut interest rates fewer times in 2025. Fed policymakers have guided smaller number of rate cuts for the next year as they are upbeat on the United States (US) economic growth. Additionally, a slowdown in the disinflation trend and better labor market conditions than what had been anticipated by Fed officials earlier are also responsible for the need for a gradual policy-easing cycle.
The Fed reduced its key borrowing rates by 100 basis points (bps) to the range of 4.25%-4.50% this year and is expected to leave them unchanged in January.
According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, the Fed is expected to deliver its next interest rate cut in March. The firm also expects two more in June and September.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price trades in a Symmetrical Triangle chart formation on a daily timeframe, which exhibits a sharp volatility contraction. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $2,630 overlaps Gold’s price, suggesting a sideways trend.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating indecisiveness among market participants.
Looking up, the Gold price would strengthen after a decisive break above the December high of $2,726.00. On the contrary, bears would strengthen if the asset breaks below the November low around $2,537.00.
Gold daily chart
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD below 1.0400 as mood sours
EUR/USD loses its traction and retreats to the 1.0380 area in the second half of the day on Monday. The negative shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by Wall Street's bearish opening, supports the US Dollar and makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground.
GBP/USD nears 1.2500 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD turns south and drops toward 1.2500 after reaching a 10-day-high above 1.2600 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the US Dollar benefits from the souring risk mood and weighs on the pair.
Gold falls below $2,600 amid mounting risk aversion
Gold fell below the $2,600 level in the American session on Monday, with US Dollar demand backed by the poor performance of global equities and exacerbated by thin trading conditions ahead of New Year's Eve.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Bitcoin misses Santa rally even as on-chain metrics show signs of price recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $97,000 on Friday, erasing most of the gains from earlier this week, as the largest cryptocurrency missed the so-called Santa Claus rally, the increase in prices prior to and immediately following Christmas Day.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.