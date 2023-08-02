Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slide as US yields soar after Fitch’s downgrades US debt

- XAU/USD extended its drop as US bond yields, particularly 10s, climbed above 4%.
- The credit rating agency’s downgrade of US Government debt from AAA to AA+ has impacted market sentiment, leading investors towards safety in the US Dollar and Japanese Yen.
- ADP National Employment report showed that private hiring grew by 324K, exceeding estimates, ahead of Friday’s crucial Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Gold price extends its drop to two consecutive days as US bond yield climb due to market sentiment shifting sour. That, alongside US Dollar (USD) strength following an upbeat US jobs report, is the primary driver of XAU/USD’s price action. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD is trading at $1,937.75, down 0.73%.
Gold price dips for the second straight day as US yields rise, boosting the US Dollar
Wall Street treads water as sentiment remains depressed following Fitch’s downgrading of debt of the United States (US). Despite that, US Treasury bond yields rose, led by the US 10-year benchmark note rate at 4.067%, which gains four basis points after reaching 4.126% during the North American session.
Fitch’s revision to US Government debt from AAA to AA+ was blamed “on a perceived deterioration in US governance, which it said gave less confidence in the government’s ability to address fiscal and debt issues,” according to sources cited by Reuters. Hence, market participants sought safety, with the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen (JPY) leaders in Wednesday’s session.
In the meantime, the ADP National Employment report flashed that private hiring grew by 324K exceeding estimates of 189K, ahead of July’s US Nonfarm Payrolls data on Friday, with forecasts circa 200K people added to the workforce.
Regarding Tuesday’s data, the ISM Manufacturing PMI came at recessionary territory below the 50 figure for the ninth straight month, though it continued to improve; compared to June’s 46, it arrived at 46.4. Even though it was an improvement, the trend appears to slow down.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, advances 0.54% at 102.514, prolonging its gains to six straight days, with traders eyeing a break above the 100-day EMA at 102.561.
XAU/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Although XAU/USD achieved a higher high on Friday 20 daily high at $1,987.42, the XAU/USD retraced back below the $1,950 area, extending its losses below the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), at $1,952.02 and $1,951.05, respectively. Additionally, XAU/USD dropped under the 100-day EMA, opening the door for further downside. Nevertheless, the emergence of a ‘bullish flag’ can pave the way for further upside, with prices edging toward $2,000. On the flip side, if XAU/USD falls below $1,933.07, that would exacerbate a dip toward the 200-day EMA at $1,906.99.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1938.29
|Today Daily Change
|-6.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1944.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1951.54
|Daily SMA50
|1945.84
|Daily SMA100
|1968.4
|Daily SMA200
|1890.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1966.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1941.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1982.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1942.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1950.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1956.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1935.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1925.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1910.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1959.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1975.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1984.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds at weekly lows under 1.0950 as Wall Street tumbles Premium
The rebound in EUR/USD found resistance at 1.0960 and turned to the downside. The pair is consolidating losses as the US Dollar remains firm on upbeat US jobs data and risk aversion. The Dow Jones drop by 1% and the Nasdaq 2.15%.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2700
GBP/USD posted its third decline in a row and is holding onto recent losses near 1.2700 after hitting on Wednesday at 1.2679, the lowest level since July 6. Attention turns to the Bank of England that is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD pressuring a critical support level Premium
The US Dollar suffered a short-lived setback early on Wednesday but recovered its poise mid-European morning. The XAU/USD pair peaked at $1,954.81 a troy ounce but currently trades at around $1,935 as a dismal market mood and encouraging United States (US) data backs the Greenback.
Litecoin completes third halving event, block rewards slashed to 6.25 LTC
Litecoin has successfully completed the third halving event. This milestone will now slash the block rewards from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC. The halving event took place at a block height of 2,520,000.
DJIA stock futures fall on US rating downgrade, ADP surprise
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the US federal government’s credit rating.