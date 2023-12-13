Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD skyrockets as the Fed signals end of a tightening cycle

- Gold’s rallied more than 1.30% as traders brace for Powell’s press conference.
- Federal Reserve officials voted unanimously and expect at least three rate cuts for 2024.
- XAU/USD hits a three-day high, eyeing more gains above $2000.
Gold price rallied sharply as the Federal Reserve held rates, showing they finished their tightening cycle. As projections for the federal funds rate eased, reassuring market participants it would ease monetary policy, but not as they had priced in. Despite keeping the door open for additional tightening, traders perceived the decision as a dovish hold. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades volatile within the $1950-$2000 range ahead of Powell’s press conference.
Summary of the Fed’s monetary policy statement
In the monetary policy statement, Fed officials stated the held monetary policy unchanged at the 5.25% - 5.50% range for the third consecutive meeting while acknowledging that growth has eased and the labor market has moderated. Despite that, Fed officials added that inflation has cooled but remains elevated.
The US central banks stated they would remain data-dependent to set monetary policy in the upcoming year and continue to reduce their balance sheet as previously described. In contrast, they said their commitment to bring inflation towards its 2% goal.
Aside from this, the highlight was the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) that confirmed the Fed had finished its tightening cycle, as most officials estimate the federal funds rate (FFR) to be at 5.4% for the remainder of the year. For 2024, the US central bank has telegraphed it would ease monetary policy by 72 basis points, from the FFR effective rate of 5.33% to 4.61%.
In other projections, growth is foreseen to rise to 2.6% from September 2.1%, while headline inflation is expected to dip below 3% and core to ease towards 3.2%, with both readings projected to reduce compared to September.
Gold’s (XAU/USD) market reaction to the decision
Gold hourly chart witnessed the yellow metal exploding to the upside, breaking the $2000 mark, though it remains trading volatile as traders brace for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference. Upside risks are seen at the October 27 high of around $2009.42, followed by the December 8 high at $2034. Downside risks emerge at $1972.60.
XAU/USD Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2003.4
|Today Daily Change
|23.80
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20
|Today daily open
|1979.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2007.77
|Daily SMA50
|1966.57
|Daily SMA100
|1941.24
|Daily SMA200
|1952.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1996.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1977.25
|Previous Weekly High
|2144.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|1994.71
|Previous Monthly High
|2052.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1931.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1984.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1989.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1972.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1964.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1952.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1991.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2004.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2011.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed holds rates, Powell affirms policy pivot – LIVE
The US Federal Reserve left the policy rate unchanged, as expected, after the December meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, the so-called dot plot, signaled 75 bps rate cuts in 2024. Fed Chair Powell responds to media questions.
EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 amid Powell's speech
EUR/USD is gathering upside traction toward 1.0900 in the American session. as traders assess Fed Chair Powell's comments. The Federal Reserve held key interest rates steady but the Dot Plot chart points to rate cuts next year, affirming dovish expectations, weighing on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD rises further above 1.2600 after Fed affirms policy pivot
After testing 1.2500, GBP/USD is staging a solid comeback beyond 1.2600 after a dovish Fed pause crushed the US Dollar across the board. The Fed left the policy rates unchanged while signaling 75 bps rate cuts next year. Powell sounds dovish so far.
Gold holds firmer above $2,000 on dovish Fed pause, Powell
Gold extended the rebound above the $2,000 barrier on Wednesday. The Fed stood pat on the interest rates but the updated forecasts projected three rate cuts in 2024, which smashed the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Powell fails to inspire USD buyers.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust premium hits 29-month high even after Bitcoin price falls to $41,000
As Bitcoin price increased this past month, it brought significant profits to its investors. This included not just retail but also institutional investors and companies such as MicroStrategy, Tesla and others that hold crypto assets.