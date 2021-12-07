Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers eye $1,761 on firmer yields

- Gold stays indecisive despite keeping pullback from weekly top, bouncing off intraday low.
- Yields stay firmer even as Omicron fears recede, DXY snaps four-day uptrend.
- Risk catalysts will be focused ahead of Friday’s US CPI.
- Gold Price Forecast: Depressed amid a better market mood
Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates intraday losses while bouncing off the daily low to $1,779 during Tuesday’s early European morning. Even so, the bullion struggles for clear direction amid a lack of major data/events and cautiously optimistic markets ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, up for publishing on Friday.
An absence of notable virus-led deaths and expectations of finding a cure to the COVID-19 strain seems to keep the market’s positive amid a lack of major data/events, especially after China and Aussie catalysts are out. On the same line were the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) Reserve Ratio Requirement (RRR) actions and Japan’s readiness for record stimulus.
While portraying the mood, the US Treasury yields and the stock futures keep the week-start rebound but the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to pick up, down 0.05% intraday around 96.23 at the latest.
The risk-on mood favors the gold prices but the recent pick-up in the US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, joins the firmer US yields to weigh on the gold prices.
However, a lack of major data/events may restrict short-term gold moves, at least ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. Following that, the next week’s Fed meeting will be crucial to watch.
Technical analysis
Having breached an ascending support line from late September, now resistance around $1,795, gold remains inside a two-week-old descending trend channel.
That said, the latest rebound fails to overcome the 50-SMA level of $1,785, suggesting another dip towards the channel’s support line, near $1,760. Adding strength to the $1,761 support is an upward sloping trend line from September.
It’s worth noting that gold buyers will have to cross the 200-SMA level surrounding $1,810 for conviction, even if they manage to cross the aforementioned hurdles, namely $1,785 and $1,795.
If at all the gold bulls manage to keep reins past $1,810, $1,817 and the early November’s swing high near $1,832 can test the upside moves before the tops marked during July and September close to $1,834.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1779.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1779.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1816.31
|Daily SMA50
|1792.73
|Daily SMA100
|1791
|Daily SMA200
|1791.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1787.77
|Previous Daily Low
|1775.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1808.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1761.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1780.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1783.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1774.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1768.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1762.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1786.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1792.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1798.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1300 on firmer yields, Eurozone data eyed
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat below 1.1300, fading the corrective pullback from weekly low. Treasury yields stay firmer amid market’s optimism surrounding the new Omicron covid variant. German ZEW and Eurozone GDP awaited.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3300 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3300 so far this Tuesday, finding support from a renewed downside in the US dollar across the board amid an improving market mood. Easing fears over the new Omicron covid variant keep the overall market sentiment buoyed.
Gold: Sellers eye $1,761 on firmer yields
Gold stays indecisive despite keeping pullback from the weekly top. Yields stay firmer even as the Omicron fears recede. The US dollar index snaps a four-day uptrend. Risk catalysts will be focused ahead of Friday’s US CPI.
Dogecoin price to rally 25% as capital begins to flow into DOGE
Dogecoin price is trying to move past its recent swing high to set up higher highs. While a minor and brief downswing might be possible, the overall short-term outlook for DOGE is bullish.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?