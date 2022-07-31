Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees establishment above $1,770 ahead of mix US ISM data

- Gold price is set for a fresh upside rally after breaching the demand zone in a $1,768.32-1,772.22 range.
- A higher US PCE print indicates that rising interest rates are failing to slow down the inflation rate.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to remain lower at 52 vs. 53 reported earlier.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) is expected to carry forward the optimism displayed last week in the Asian session as accelerating recession fears in the US economy have underpinned the appeal for the precious metal. The bright metal turned sideways after printing a fresh three-week high around $1,768.00, however, the upside remains warranted despite soaring price pressures in the US economy.
On Friday, the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) landed at 6.8%, higher than the expectations and the prior release of 6.7% and 6.3% respectively. Well, an improvement of 50 basis points (bps) in the Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred tool of inflation indicator displays no signs of exhaustion in the price pressures. However, recession fears have escalated abruptly.
In today’s session, investors will keep an eye on the release of the US Institute of Supply Management (ISM) data. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is likely to shift lower to 52 from the prior release of 53. A drop in Manufacturing PMI indicates that vigorous interest rates elevation by the Fed has started displaying its consequences, however, inflation has not got caught now, which is a big reason to worry. However, the New Orders Index is warranting a decent improvement as the economic data is seen higher at 52 vs. the prior release of 49.2. This displays that consumer spending is gaining sharply despite the runaway inflation.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the gold prices are facing minor barricades around the supply zone placed in a $1,768.32-1,772.22 range after a juggernaut rally. The precious metal is hinting a time correction ahead in hopes of attracting more bids.
Advancing 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,762.03 and 1,753.25 respectively adds to the upside filters.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting to get back inside the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which will underpin an upside momentum again.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1766.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1766.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1733.25
|Daily SMA50
|1797.24
|Daily SMA100
|1853.41
|Daily SMA200
|1842.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1768.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1752.17
|Previous Weekly High
|1768.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|1711.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1761.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1758.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1756.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1746.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1740.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1772.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1778.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1788.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0250 amid USD weakness, ISM eyed
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0250, extending the latest gains amid a broadly weaker US dollar and cautious optimism. The rebound in US Treasury yields fails to limit the upside in the pair. US Manufacturing PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2200 ahead of ISM
GBP/USD is extending gains above 1.2200, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid mixed markets. GBP bulls shrug off UK political anxiety and disappointing Final Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the US ISM PMI.
Gold drops to near $1,760, upside looks likely, US ISM eyed
Gold price is likely to remain upbeat on lower consensus for US NFP. A higher estimate for US ISM New Orders Index indicates higher forward demand by households. The precious metal has established above 38.2% Fibo retracement comfortably.
Ripple battles the SEC with massive cross-border payment growth
Ripple witnessed massive growth in On-Demand Liquidity related sales. Despite the ongoing legal battle with the SEC, the payment giant continued its expansion and partnerships. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on XRP.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!