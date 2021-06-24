Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,760 key support, US data eyed

- Gold remains pressured despite bouncing off intraday low.
- Firmer USD weighs on the metal but sluggish markets await fresh clues.
- US Durable Goods Orders for May, Weekly Jobless Claims are the key for fresh direction.
- Covid updates, US stimulus and Fedspeak become important too.
Gold (XAU/USD) portrays the market’s indecision with a 0.23% intraday loss near $1,773, despite recently bouncing off the day’s low, heading into Thursday’s European session. Chatters over the Fedspeak and US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending plan are all around whereas the fears of the Delta Plus covid variant also favor the gold sellers. Though, a lack of clear direction and a light calendar keeps traders waiting for the fresh catalyst to have a better view of the markets.
After Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s reaffirmation that the inflation risks are transitory, posing no major challenge to the Fed’s current policy, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston Eric Rosengren expects, “most price increases will be reversed going into next year.” On the same line were comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying, “Most measures of inflation expectations remain well-anchored.”
On the contrary, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan stayed hawkish over the Fed’s next moves but got fewer accolades.
Meanwhile, US Senators are in a rush to pass President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending bill ahead of a two-week holiday period but a vast difference prevails between the Democrats’ push and Republicans’ demands. Hence, the deadlock weighs the market sentiment and puts a bid under the US dollar.
It’s worth noting that China’s warning to the US over having warships in the Taiwan Straits didn’t stop the Biden administration from restricting exports to five companies from Beijing, adding to the risk-off mood. Furthermore, fears of the covid variant regain traction in the US as an Epidemiologist warns over the jump in the cases in this fall. The Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) recently pushed back the UK’s unlock deadline and is the key concern for the British government amid the latest 41% jump in daily cases.
Given the lack of major data/events, gold traders seek fresh clues from the US Durable Goods Orders for May, expected 2.7% versus -1.3% prior. In addition to that, headlines concerning the virus and US stimulus, coupled with the Sino-American tussles, can also offer a strong guide to gold prices.
Technical analysis
Gold prices justify Wednesday’s bearish Doji below 100-day SMA (DMA) to aim for four-month-old horizontal support near $1,960. However, any further weakness needs a daily closing below $1,755, comprising the mid-March tops, to keep sellers hopeful.
Should the quote stays pressured below $1,755, April 13 low near $1,745 and the $1,700 threshold may act as intermediate halts during the south-run to the yearly low surrounding $1,675.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 100-DMA, around $1,793, will seek validation from the $1,800 round-figure before targeting the early May’s swing high near $1,845.
Though, gold’s upside past $1,845 will have a bumpy road that starts with $1,855 and ends on the commodity’s daily close beyond $1,910.
To sum up, gold sellers do firm the reins but aren’t in full control and hence need fresh catalysts to portray a decisive move.
Gold: Daily Chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1775.72
|Today Daily Change
|-3.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|1779.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1857.41
|Daily SMA50
|1833.56
|Daily SMA100
|1793.75
|Daily SMA200
|1834.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1794.99
|Previous Daily Low
|1773.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1878.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|1760.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1912.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|1766.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1786.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1781.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1770.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1760.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1748.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1791.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1804.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1813.56
