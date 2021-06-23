Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats toward $1,780, erases majority of daily gains

- Gold lost its traction before reaching $1,800 on Wednesday.
- Near-term technical outlook remains bearish with 100-day SMA capping the upside.
- Additional losses are likely with a daily close below $1,770.
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback during the first half of the day on Wednesday allowed gold to extend its recovery. After touching a daily high of $1,794, however, XAU/USD lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains. As of writing, gold was trading with modest daily gains at $1,783.
While testifying before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Tuesday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell said that "a substantial part or perhaps all of the overshoot" in inflation were from categories directly affected by the reopening. Powell's comments failed to help the USD find demand and the US Dollar Index closed the second straight day in the negative territory.
On Wednesday, the data from the US showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at an unprecedented pace with the Markit Manufacturing PMI climbing to a new series-high of 62.6. On a negative note, the Markit Services PMI declined to 64.8 from 70.4 in May and missed the market expectation of 70. In the publication, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, noted that the economy continues to run hot as prices charged for goods and services continue to rise very sharply.
In the meantime, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said he revised his 2021 inflation forecast higher to 3.4% and added that he expects a liftoff in the policy rate in 2022 before two more hikes in 2023.
Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases and Bostic's hawkish remarks, the USD started to regather strength and caused XAU/USD to turn south.
Gold technical outlook
On the daily chart, the 100-day SMA continues to act as dynamic resistance a little below the $1,800 psychological level. Unless gold manages to make a daily close above that level, the recovery is likely to gather momentum. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index on the daily chart holds below 40, suggesting that there is more room on the downside before the pair becomes technically oversold.
The initial support is located at $1,770 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of April-June uptrend) ahead of $1,756 (April 29 low, static level) and $1,745 (static level).
On the upside, $1,825 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and $1,835 (200-day SMA) could be seen as significant hurdles in case gold breaks above $1,800.
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1783.09
|Today Daily Change
|4.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1778.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1863.27
|Daily SMA50
|1832.7
|Daily SMA100
|1794.31
|Daily SMA200
|1835.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1772.49
|Previous Weekly High
|1878.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|1760.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1912.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|1766.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1779.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1783.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1770.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1762.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1753.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1788.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1798.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1806.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1950 amid upbeat Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1950 after German and Eurozone Preliminary PMIs beat expectations. The US dollar stalls its recovery amid dovish Fed's Powell. US PMIs and Fedspeak remain in focus.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.4000 ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.4000 ahead of the UK PMIs. The US dollar pauses its rebound and turns south amid a risk-on market mood. Renewed Brexit optimism also underpins the spot.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined below $1800
Gold wavers in a narrow range, digesting dovish Powell’s comments. US dollar reverses early gains, despite worsening market mood.
FTX and MLB make history, as crypto majors show signs of life
FTX and Major League Baseball (MLB) sign the first-ever partnership between a professional sports league and a cryptocurrency exchange. The agreement is intended to boost brand recognition for FTX and signal a more innovative MLB.
Apple breaks out of weekly triangle, targets record high
AAPL shares are continuing to push higher as FAANG names and the Nasdaq lead the equity markets higher. Apple shares have struggled for momentum since releasing results in late April as the Nasdaq, in particular, suffered for most of May.