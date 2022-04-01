- Gold slumps for the third day of the week amid an upbeat market mood and rising US yields.
- The 2s-10s yield curve inverted for the second time in the week as investors expect the US economy will slow down.
- Mixed US economic data was mainly ignored by XAU/USD traders.
- XAU/USD Price Forecast: In consolidation within the $1900-50 range.
Gold (XAU/USD) slides as the second quarter begins, down some 0.64% in the North American session. The Russia-Ukraine tussles, elevated global inflation, and rising US Treasury yields, keeping the non-yielding metal pressured. Nevertheless, an inversion in the 2s-10s yield curve is worth noting as investors assess the outcome for the yellow metal. At press time, XAU/USD is trading at $1924.46 a troy ounce.
Upbeat market sentiment and positive US economic data weighed on gold
US equities fluctuate as Wall Street is about to close; meanwhile, European bourses finished positive. The Russia-Ukraine war extends as peace talks over the last couple of weeks have failed to offer a diplomatic exit to the war. Furthermore, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin puts pressure on Europe after signing a decree that non-friendly countries need to pay in roubles for natural gas.
That triggered a raft of negative market moods on Thursday, which lifted gold towards $1950. Nonetheless, positive US economic data weighed on gold prices.
The US economic docket featured March’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, which came at 431K jobs created, lower than the 490K estimated by analysts. Even though it was slightly softer than expected, forecasts ranged from 0 to 700K, so the market perceived it as a robust report. Moreover, the Unemployment rate in March dropped to 3.6% from 3.8% YoY in and beat the 3.7% estimations.
Later the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, a leading indicator for the industry, fell to 57.1 in March from 58.6 in February, well below the 59 estimations by analysts.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, rose 0.22%, sitting at 98.566, underpinned by US Treasury yields. The US 10-year benchmark note surges four basis points at 2.371%.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technica outlook
XAU/USD is trading within the $1910-50 range for thirteen consecutive days, consolidated and with a lack of direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, has been seesawing around the 50-midline but on Friday turned bearish at 48.71. However, the daily moving averages (DMAs) below the spot price depict an upward bias, but contradictory signals recommended to wait for a fresh catalyst.
Upwards, XAU/USD’s first resistance would be March 1 daily high at $1950.30. Breach of the latter would expose March 24 daily high at $1966.20, followed by $2000.
On the flip side, the XAU/USD first support would be $1910. A clear break would expose the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $1898.11, followed by November 16, 2021, daily high at $1877.14, followed by the 200-DMA at $1820.63.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1923.86
|Today Daily Change
|-13.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|1937.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1953.9
|Daily SMA50
|1896.14
|Daily SMA100
|1851.31
|Daily SMA200
|1820.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1949.89
|Previous Daily Low
|1919.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1966.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|1910.83
|Previous Monthly High
|2070.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1890.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1938.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1930.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1921.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1904.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1890.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1951.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1966.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1982.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory below 1.1050. The dollar continues to gather strength after the data from the US revealed that labor conditions tightened and business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in March.
GBP/USD tests 1.3100 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and extended its slide to the 1.3100 area in the American session. The US Dollar Index stays in positive territory on the back of the upbeat March jobs report and Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold falls toward $1,920, remains on track to post weekly losses
Gold continues to edge lower in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. A more-than-3% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield after the US data weigh on XAU/USD.
This simple setup for Shiba Inu will yield 75% returns
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
NIO deliveries rocket higher in March
NIO announced March 2022 deliveries of 9,985 vehicles. This represents a jump of 61% versus February and is nearly 38% higher than February of last year. NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles for the first quarter.