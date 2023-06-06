Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from $1,960 amid sluggish markets

- Gold Price fades week-start recovery, takes offers to refresh intraday low of late.
- Mixed sentiment allows XAU/USD to pare recent gains as US Treasury bond yields, US Dollar pause previous day’s fall.
- Risk catalysts, Fed bets eyed amid recent challenges for Gold price upside.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,959 as it reverses the week-start gains amid a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. That said, a light calendar joins the absence of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers’ speeches due to the pre-FOMC blackout period to restrict the catalysts of late.
Even so, challenges to the risk appetite from the hawkish central bank concerns and fresh fears suggesting that the large banks in the US need to hold more capital to battle the landing crisis seem to weigh on the sentiment and the XAU/USD price of late.
Additionally, fresh fears about the US-China tension, due to Taiwan concerns, join the escalating geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine to add to the risk-off mood, even if the pessimists aren’t too strong.
It’s worth noting, however, that the previous day’s downbeat US data weighs on the hawkish Fed bets and hence puts a floor under the Gold Price. On the same line could be China’s upbeat PMIs and hopes of more demand from one of the biggest XAU/USD consumers.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in the red whereas S&P500 Futures print mild losses by the press time. Furthermore, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured around 3.68%, after reversing Friday's rebound the previous day, whereas the two-year bond coupons also defend the week-start bearish bias near 4.46% by the press time.
Looking ahead, a light calendar and the Fed blackout may keep troubling the momentum traders. That said, the US Consumer Price Index for May, due on June 13, is the next major US economic release before the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting on June 13-14.
Gold Price technical analysis
Gold price retreats from the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) as the RSI (14) line retreats from the overbought territory. Adding strength to the hopes of witnessing the XAU/USD pullback is the receding bullish power of the MACD signals.
With this, the Gold price is likely to drop further towards the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of its May 30 to June 02 upside, respectively near $1,957 and $1,951.
However, a one-week-old horizontal support zone around $1,948 could challenge the Gold sellers afterward.
On the flip side, a clear break of the 100-HMA, around $1,963 at the latest, will allow the XAU/USD to prod the $1,973-75 resistance area comprising levels marked since May 31.
Overall, Gold price is likely to remain pressured for the short term but the downside room appears limited.
Gold price: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1960.02
|Today Daily Change
|-1.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1961.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1977.94
|Daily SMA50
|1991.08
|Daily SMA100
|1939.51
|Daily SMA200
|1836.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1964.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1938.15
|Previous Weekly High
|1983.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.12
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1954.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1948.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1945.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1928.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1919.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1971.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1980.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1997.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD portrays pre-RBA anxiety above 0.6600, ignores upbeat Aussie data
AUD/USD remains sidelined above 0.6600 as it depicts the trader’s indecision ahead of the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision on early Tuesday. Market sentiment dwindles amid light calendar, mixed feelings about Fed and RBA.
EUR/USD cautiously cheers hawkish ECB bias above 1.0700, German Factory Orders, EU Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700, mildly bid near 1.0715, as it struggles to cheer the broad US Dollar pullback, as well as the hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) concerns ahead of the mid-tier EU data on early Tuesday.
Gold retreats from $1,960 amid sluggish markets
Gold takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,959 as it reverses the week-start gains amid a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. A light calendar joins the absence of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers’ speeches due to the pre-FOMC blackout period to restrict the catalysts of late.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market makers grab liquidity for the next leg up
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears to be leading the rest of the pack south in what can easily be identified as a calculated plan to gather strength for an uptrend. With it, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are giving traders and investors a chance to accumulate before the next rally.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD ready for another hike? Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, June 6 at 04:30 GMT. The market consensus is for the central bank to keep its monetary policy unchanged.