Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on the defensive amid positive signs from US-China trade talks

Gold price trades in negative territory around $3,235 in Tuesday’s Asian session.

US and China agreed to de-escalate their trade war by lowering import tariffs on each other's goods for 90 days.

Traders brace for the US April CPI inflation report, which is due later on Tuesday.

The Gold price (XAU/USD) edges lower to around $3,235 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal remains on the defensive due to a stronger US Dollar (USD), higher US yields, and optimism on the US-China trade deal. Later on Tuesday, traders will take more cues from the US April Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

Improved risk sentiment following the announcement of a temporary deal between the United States (US) and China to reduce tariffs has weighed on the safe-haven asset, like the Gold price. The US will cut extra tariffs it imposed on Chinese imports in April this year to 30% from 145%, and Chinese duties on US imports will be reduced to 10% from 125%. The fresh measures are effective for 90 days.

"The de-escalation of tensions between China and the US is reducing the demand for safe haven assets like gold," said Giovanni Staunovo, analyst at Swiss bank and London bullion clearer UBS.

Gold traders brace for the US CPI inflation data on Tuesday, which might offer some hints about the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy path. The headline CPI is expected to show an increase of 2.4% YoY in April, while the core CPI is projected to show a rise of 2.8% YoY in the same report period.

Swap markets have priced in the Fed’s first 25 basis points (bps) rate cut for the September meeting, and they expect two additional rate reductions towards the end of the year. Last week, they indicated three cuts this year, with a change likely as soon as July.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance, and the future will depend on their behaviour. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted he is prepared to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, shortly after Trump urged him to “immediately” accept the Russian leader’s offer to hold peace talks in Turkey. Any signs of escalating geopolitical tensions could boost the safe-haven flows, benefiting the yellow metal.